Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Those under 60 years old can make vaccine appointments at end of month
Those residents between 18 and 59 years old can now plan on registering for a Covid-19 vaccine at the end of the month. The deputy government spokeswoman, Rachada Dhnadirek, made the announcement, giving the date of May 31 as the opening day for those in that age group to register through the Mor Prom app, Line chat, or at hospitals. She says the Public Health Ministry is also designing a registration platform for expatriates in the country. Rachada says walk-ins will also be allowed at some vaccination centres.
After 28 new Covid-19 clusters hit Thailand’s capital of Bangkok, The Public Health Ministry says it is planning to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of July. The capital yesterday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections comes after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections. So far, the Department of Corrections has reported 10,384 Covid-19 cases in Thai prisons.
Last week’s outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution, with nearly 3,000 inmates infected, human rights groups called for the release of inmates who were incarcerated on minor charges or awaiting trial for minor or non-violent offences. Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, says around 50,000 inmates who are incarcerated on minor drug charges will be released next month and placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring bracelets. The department is continuing proactive testing this week and all prisons must file a weekly report outlining the number of Covid-19 cases as well as the number of those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection.
Today in Thailand, the public health ministry has announced 2,473 new infections and 35 Covid-related deaths. The number of active cases continues to rise. Yesterday, the state recorded 35,055 people still under care in hospitals or field hospitals, with most of those infected remaining asymptomatic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok Covid clusters prompt inoculation goal of 5 million by end of July
As 28 new Covid-19 clusters hit Thailand’s capital of Bangkok, The Public Health Ministry says it is planning to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of July. The capital yesterday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections comes after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says the CCSA is monitoring the clusters in Bangkok, which are spread out over 19 districts. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has separated the clusters into 4 categories which are comprised of local transmission rates and daily new infections.
The district level clusters include:
Din Daeng
Watthana
Klong Toey
Laksi
Lat Phrao
Ratchathewi
Phra Nakhon
Pomprap Sattruphai
Suan Luang
Pathumwan
Sathon
Samphanthawong
Chatuchak
Bang Rak
Prawet
Wang Thonglang
Ramkhamhaeng
Bangkok Noi
Huai Khwang
Laksi, Din Daeng, and Pomprap Sattruphai districts saw the most amount of clusters as a construction worker camp saw 885 infections. Authorities say there were 11 subcontractors working at the site, with workers being spread out across 8 camps nearby. 6 camps featuring 6,000 residents were told to take Covid precautions, as the entire construction site has been sealed off.
Opas Karnkawinpong, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says the DDC will set aside enough vaccines for the BMA to make sure that 70% of the capital’s residents were vaccinated by the end of July. Opas says as soon as AstraZeneca vaccines arrive next month, the mass vaccination drive will start. He says the blueprint for the drive has already been approved by Bangkok’s Covid-19 coordination committee that was set in place by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Today, Thailand is reporting 2,473 new infections and 35 Covid-related deaths. The number of active cases continues to rise. Yesterday the state recorded 35,055 people still under care in hospitals or field hospitals. Most of these people remain asymptomatic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Sniffer dogs trained to detect Covid-19 in Bangkok communities
Specially trained dogs will soon be deployed on the streets of Bangkok to sniff out cases of Covid-19 infection. Led by volunteers, the dogs will screen communities in the capital in the latest initiative to fight the resurgence of the virus. Nation Thailand reports that the project is being run by the Faculty of Veterinary Science at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.
Juti Krairiksh, Social Development and Human Security Minister, says so far, 6 Labrador retriever dogs have been trained to detect Covid-19 in human sweat. With a sense of smell 50 times greater than that of human beings, dogs are given certain items to sniff. Kewali Chatdarong from Chulalongkorn University says cotton wool and socks are placed in cans and given to the dogs.
The dogs have been trained to sit when they detect the scent of Covid-19 on fabric. Tests show that the animals have an accuracy rate of nearly 95% in detecting infected, asymptomatic patients. It’s understood the dogs will be used in addition to regular screen processes.
According to Juti, at least 2 volunteers from the ministry will visit each of the 50 districts in Bangkok and will train others to carry out sniffer dog operations to detect infections. The detection method is seen as a faster alternative to current screening methods, particularly for patients confined to bed.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Justice Minister says 50,000 inmates will be released following Covid-19 outbreaks
With thousands of inmates now infected with Covid-19 at several Thai prisons, sheding light on the country’s longstanding problem of overcrowded prisons, Thailand’s justice minister says around 50,000 inmates will be released next month.
So far, the Department of Corrections has reported 10,384 Covid-19 cases in Thai prisons. Following the last week’s outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution, with nearly 3,000 inmates infected, human rights groups called for the release of inmates who were incarerated on minor charges or awaiting trial for minor or non-violent offences.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin says around 50,000 inmates who are incarcerated on minor drug charges will be released next month and placed under house arrest with electronic montioring bracelets.
The department is continuing proactive testing this week and all prisons must file a weekly report outlining the number of Covid-19 cases as well as the number of those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection.
Thailand’s prison population rate is one of the highest in the world. On a list of countries with the highest prison population rates, World Prison Brief ranks Thailand as ninth.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
