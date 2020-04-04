Thailand facing blood supply shortages | The Thaiger

Due to the ongoing and escalating situation of the Covid-19 virus, blood donors have dramatically decreased by 50% making the supplies of blood in Thailand harder to come across. This will critically affect over 10,000 people in Thailand who are currently suffering from various blood disorders, including thalassemia.

The Deputy Director of the National Blood Service Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, Pawinee Kupatawintu says that the centre must acquire at least another 2,500 units of blood per day to replenish its supplies.

“Donations have however dropped to only 1,000 units per day which is threatening patients of thalassemia who require transfusions twice a month (at a rate of two units per person). People with the condition who are unable to receive transfusions will experience a paling of the skin, fatigue and a lack of energy.”

There are other patients who could be in critical condition, needing urgent blood supplies.

“Healthy individuals are urged to be confident in measures in protecting them from the coronavirus disease at blood donation centres and to resume making donations.”

Pawinee insisted that sterilisation is routinely performed at blood donation venues and no cases of Covid-19 contraction have been found from blood donations.

SOURCE: Nation New Bureau