Royal Thai Police announce consequences of violating the national curfew | The Thaiger

Yesterday, a spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, Police Lieutenant General Piya Uthayo spoke about the severity and seriousness of the current situation that Thailand. Police Lieutenant General Piya said that people who violate the curfew under the Emergency Decree will face up to 2 years in prison or up to 40,000 baht in fines, or both.”

“As of last night, people are banned from stepping out of their homes from 10 pm to 4 am, violators will be punished without any exceptions.”

“In the first two days of the curfew, we will focus on publicising who can, and cannot, be outside, such as people working on night shift or who return home from work during curfew hours, Those who must step outside during curfew hours are required to carry their ID card, and a letter from the employer explaining the necessity, as well as the phone number of the affiliated organisation. The officials will consider every case on a case-by-case basis.”

“People who intentionally violate the curfew without reasonable grounds will be penalised without any exceptions.”

“More checkpoints will be set up nationwide in collaboration with the Interior Ministry and more police officers will be put on patrol.”

