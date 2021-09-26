Sunday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: Provincial Totals

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration update reported 12,353 new Covid-19 cases and 125 coronavirus-related deaths. In Thailand’s latest wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,532,775 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

The 12,353 daily Covid-19 infections in today’s update were made up mainly of 10,809 walk-in tests, while 1,000 infections were uncovered in community testing. 532 infections were found in Thailand’s prisons where over 68,000 total infections have been found, and 12 Covid-19 infections were caught coming in from outside of Thailand.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA update reported 14,305 Covid-19 recoveries. There are now 122,463 patients in Thailand receiving treatment for Covid-19, with hospitalisations decreasing but home or community isolation increasing.

OTHER COVID NEWS UPDATES

Phuket, while deaths and Sandbox infections are increasing, is easing checkpoint rules for overland travellers in an attempt to boost tourism revenue. Read the full story here.

In a massive vaccination drive Friday to celebrate Mahindol Day, more than 1 million Covid-19 vaccines were administered throughout Thailand. Read the full story here.

Phuket became the first province in Thailand to stretch vaccine material by foregoing intramuscular injections for subdermal injections, said to be more effective and using just 20% of a vaccine dose. Read the full story here.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Provincial totals released from the government have changed formatting and The Thaiger is looking for the best way to translate and display them to give readers the most information in the most readable way. The graphics below show the daily total for each province, whether that figure is higher or lower than yesterday, and the total number in each province.

SOURCE: CCSA

