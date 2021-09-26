Connect with us

World

China announces cryptocurrency trading is illegal

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: imagesd man/Flickr

China’s central bank has announced that all transactions using cryptocurrencies are illegal and have increased crackdown efforts on illegal mining of the currencies in China.

Chinese banks have been prohibited from handling cryptocurrencies for nearly a decade, but traders have continued to buy and sell cryptocurrencies surreptitiously for years. China has also previously been considered one of the biggest producers of bitcoin worldwide. CBC says the crackdown represents a larger push by Beijing to sharply decrease the risk to the country’s economy, namely the technology sector and the real estate sector.

“Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited”, says the People’s Bank of China via its website.

This is not the first time China has instituted a crackdown; and previous crackdowns have forced mining centres to shift to other regions, such as the US neighbour to the north, Canada. Those familiar with the situation say this represents China’s strongest language related to Cryptocurrencies so far. George Zarya, CEO of Bequant crypto exchange in London, says China has gone to extremes before with assertive statements and prosecutions, which resulted in radio silence.

“This time the point was made very clear that China will not support cryptocurrency market development as it goes against its policies of tightening up control over capital flow and big tech”.

The notice claims that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fracture the financial system. It also alleges that cryptocurrency is used in money laundering and other crimes. China asserts that cryptocurrencies cannot be dealt with the same way fiat currencies, such as dollars are treated. They say removing this type of digital currency is a necessary precaution to cut down on risk and as a result, reach China’s carbon-reduction goals, says economist Derek Holt.

China is still working on an electronic version of the country’s yuan to assist in cashless transactions.

SOURCE: CBC

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-26 14:58
I personally like to hear CCP's XI doing things like this as it seems similar to putting the noose around your neck and kicking out the box you are standing on. One would think the people are probably becoming dissatisfied…
image
dj230
2021-09-26 15:01
Tad late on the news haha I think this should rock cryptos, maybe another 2018 like crash soon
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 mins ago

10 Burmese migrant workers arrested in Songkhla
Thailand55 mins ago

Over 50 million vaccine doses administered in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Sunday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: Provincial Totals

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World2 hours ago

China announces cryptocurrency trading is illegal
North East2 hours ago

Stolen 72 year old elephant returned to owner after 18 years
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya readjusts tourism goals for high season
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Phuket relaxes checkpoint requirements to help tourists and health officials
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 2 deaths, 4 Sandbox infections, 10k total cases
Thailand5 hours ago

Facebook page that claims to sell dog meat met with scorn on social media
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand welcomes its first AI influencer, “AI Ailynn”
Thailand7 hours ago

Umbrellas out, more monsoonal rain in the wake of ‘Dianmu’
Thailand8 hours ago

Sunday Covid update: 125 deaths and 12,353 new cases
Thailand17 hours ago

Record-breaking 1 million Covid-19 vaccines given yesterday
Technology20 hours ago

Junk messages must now be blocked by Thai mobile carriers
Kanchanaburi21 hours ago

Abusive Kanchanaburi temple rehab centre ordered to close.
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending