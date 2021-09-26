Connect with us

Thailand

Over 50 million vaccine doses administered in Thailand

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

Vincent Vega on Flickr

Over 50 million Covid vaccines have been administered in Thailand after a record-setting 1.4 million doses were administered on Friday, which was set as a goal to commemorate Mahidol day. Of the doses administered on Friday, over half of them represent the first dose for the patients. The remaining doses were a booster shot, says government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana. The 1 million goal had been set by the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.

The PM thinks the goal of 100 million doses or 50 million people, will be achieved by the end of the year as intended, says Thanakorn. Anutin adds that 44% of the population has received their first dose, and 57% of the target groups have got their first dose. 24% have received 2 doses. The ministry has obtained 125 million doses for the rest of the year. Of the 125 million doses, 30 million are Pfizer and are expected to arrive in Thailand by the end of the month. They will be administered to younger residents between the ages of 12 and 18.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong says officials have managed to speed up the vaccination rate because Thailand received 16 million vaccine doses earlier this month.

‘We’ll get another 24 million doses in October — 30 million if those of the alternative vaccine Sinopharm are included, and 23-24 million doses in November to December. We believe the vaccination rate will leapfrog from now on”, says Dr Opas.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Johno
2021-09-26 16:00
I find this hard to believe as with any government propaganda and believe the sinovac vaccine is inferior to other vaccines..
image
Griff1315
2021-09-26 16:03
1 minute ago, Johno said: I find this hard to believe as with any government propaganda and believe the sinovac vaccine is inferior to other vaccines.. Hard to believe numbers but with only 20% of a dose being used in…
image
Bob20
2021-09-26 16:07
If 20% is now one dose, then surely the previous full 0.5ml syringe counts as five! So we're actually at 250 million!
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

