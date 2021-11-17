Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

RT-LAMP test could reduce time and cost of Covid-19 testing

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The RT-LAMP test for Covid-19. (via MCOT)
image
image

A new style of Covid-19 test has been created in Thailand by a team at Chulalongkorn University and is said to be accurate, easy, and cheap. The 3-gene RT-LAMP method test was developed by the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Science, the Department of Chemistry, the Department of Microbiology, and the Innovation Hub of Chulalongkorn University.

The Covid-19 test works by detecting 3 key genes of the virus and covering its whole life cycle, a special RT-LAMP capability utilised by the team. The new method can be done quickly, with results being returning in as little as an hour due to using isothermal cycles instead of waiting for the slower thermal cycler method to detect thermal changes and identify the virus.

The method, Reverse-Transcription Loop-mediated isothermal AMPlification, was invented in 2000 and been used in developing tests for Hepatitis B and West Nile virus and has proven to be capable of detecting the Covid-19 virus as well.

Testing in the RT-LAMP method has shown it to be highly sensitive, returning very accurate results with little or no false positives. And it’s simple. A sample can be collected from saliva, the throat, the nasal cavity, or other sources with simple instruments and the test works with a pH indicator that creates a colour-changing result visible to the naked eye, so no complex machinery is required to interpret results.

The benefits of ease of administering and reading the test results make the RT-LAMP testing ideal for non-laboratory testing sites like airports, borders, or remote medical centres. Furthermore, the 3-gene RT-LAMP testing kit can be produced at 5 times cheaper costs than an RT-PCR test, allowing the possibility of using the Thai-developed kits to dramatically reduce the price of testing upon entry to Thailand, one major stumbling block to bringing back mass tourism within the country that so badly needs it.

SOURCE: MCOT

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-17 16:12
Will the positives of this test be included in the daily totals?
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-17 16:12
29 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The 3-gene RT-LAMP method test was developed by the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Science, the Department of Chemistry, the Department of Microbiology, and the Innovation Hub of Chulalongkorn University. No mention of a…
image
Griff1315
2021-11-17 16:16
3 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: Will the positives of this test be included in the daily totals? Come on Malc seriously what do you think...😉
image
Bob20
2021-11-17 16:18
6 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: Will the positives of this test be included in the daily totals? Ever contemplated a career in standup comedy?
image
Pete424
2021-11-17 16:41
It's all the master plan to allow the "wealthy tourists" in and keep the bars closed.....no wait.....
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Doctors successfully perform Thailand’s first “acardiac twin” surgery
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 mins ago

Paxlovid deal allows generics of Covid-19 treatment for 95 countries
Crime51 mins ago

Man arrested for allegedly shooting his 88 year old father to death in Southern Thailand
Sponsored9 hours ago

Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Myanmar1 hour ago

Military eyes reopening Myanmar to tourists, shadow government says “stay away”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Malaysia sees over 95% of adults, 81% of teens fully vaccinated
Tourism2 hours ago

New Thailand tourism music video features PM Prayut
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World2 hours ago

Olympic Committee gives new guidelines on transgender athletes
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

RT-LAMP test could reduce time and cost of Covid-19 testing
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand coast along the Andaman Sea eyed to be UNESCO World Heritage site
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 6,524 new cases; provincial totals
Thaiger Bites4 hours ago

Thai Airways Scammers, Closing Maya bay, Thailand Tourists Boom | Thaiger Bites | Ep.62
Singapore4 hours ago

Singapore vows to continue hosting F1 Grand Prix – Transport Minister
Thailand4 hours ago

National park officials in Chachoengsao search for elephant critically injured from gunshots
Thailand5 hours ago

Prayut reportedly says draft charter amendments should not touch the Monarchy
Thailand6 hours ago

Cabinet approves plan to revive tourism in provinces along the Andaman Sea
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending