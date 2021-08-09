Coronavirus Vaccines
Chulalongkorn closes vaccine trial applications early as enough people sign up
The Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has closed volunteer applications for its Covid-19 vaccine trials as enough people have already signed up. Nation Thailand reports that the Chula Vaccine Research Centre closed applications ahead of schedule as it already has enough volunteers. The Thai vaccine candidate, named ChulaCov19, is an mRNA vaccine, which is expected to begin second-phase trials by the end of this month.
Participants in the trials must be between the ages of 56 and 75 with no underlying health conditions. They must also have never contracted Covid-19 or been vaccinated against the virus. Volunteers who pass the initial screening stage will be contacted by August 15, while those not selected will be informed by SMS.
Nation Thailand reports that the vaccine is being developed with the support of the US academic who invented mRNA vaccine technology. Professor Drew Weissman from the University of Pennsylvania developed the vaccine from Covid-19’s genetic material, without the need to use any infection. The technology works by prompting the body to create spike proteins, which stimulate the immune system to fight the virus.
ChulaCov19 trials have already proved successful on monkeys and mice, followed by a first phase of human trials on June 14. The second phase is expected to begin by the end of the month.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chulalongkorn closes vaccine trial applications early as enough people sign up
Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech
Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine