Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies

Thai embassies in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been hit with outbreaks of Covid-19, affecting a number of Thai staff, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Thai embassy in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, said that a foreign employee was suffering “mild symptoms” and tested positive for Covid-19. The official was reportedly receiving medical treatment. The embassy has also suspended arrangements for an upcoming repatriation flights heading back to Bangkok.

“For the sake of public safety, the embassy would suspend its consular services until August 22.”

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another foreign employee and 1 Thai official have contracted the coronavirus. The Thai government official was admitted to a hospital, while the local employee, whose symptoms were mild, was being treated at home.

The Thai embassy is asking people who need services to make appointments in advance to help comply with “disease control measures”.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Thai embassies and consulates-general around the world were on the frontlines, taking care of Thai citizens abroad – those who were infected and those wishing to repatriate to Thailand.

67,000 stranded Thais have flown home since April.

“Foreign Ministry personnel have been dedicated to their work for months, taking care of Thai people while at risk of infection.”