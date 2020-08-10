Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Thai embassies in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been hit with outbreaks of Covid-19, affecting a number of Thai staff, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The Thai embassy in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, said that a foreign employee was suffering “mild symptoms” and tested positive for Covid-19. The official was reportedly receiving medical treatment. The embassy has also suspended arrangements for an upcoming repatriation flights heading back to Bangkok.
“For the sake of public safety, the embassy would suspend its consular services until August 22.”
In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another foreign employee and 1 Thai official have contracted the coronavirus. The Thai government official was admitted to a hospital, while the local employee, whose symptoms were mild, was being treated at home.
The Thai embassy is asking people who need services to make appointments in advance to help comply with “disease control measures”.
The Foreign Ministry noted that the Thai embassies and consulates-general around the world were on the frontlines, taking care of Thai citizens abroad – those who were infected and those wishing to repatriate to Thailand.
67,000 stranded Thais have flown home since April.
“Foreign Ministry personnel have been dedicated to their work for months, taking care of Thai people while at risk of infection.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
Thailand is unlikely to reopen its borders to international tourists before the end of the year – the prediction from a deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Speaking at yet another webinar, this time hosted by Mekong Tourism and TravelMole, the deputy governor for international marketing at TAT, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, noted that there has been “no talk of a timeline issued for reopening the country to inbound or outbound leisure travel during weekly Covid-19 national meetings”. He spoke of the Thai government’s “very, very cautious” approach to reopening borders and said he doesn’t expect Thailand to […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Global cases of Covid-19 top 20 million
While Thailand has recorded no new case of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the pandemic continues to escalate around the world, with global cases of the virus now topping 20 million. The Thai government’s Covid-19 task force says confirmed cases in Thailand stand at 3,351, with 414 of those detected among people in state quarantine. Nation Thailand reports that 134 patients are still undergoing treatment, while 3,160 have recovered and been discharged. Thailand’s death toll from the virus remains at 58. Around the world, the number of infections has now passed the 20 million mark, increasing by over 220,000 […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Repatriation of Thai citizens from Bahrain suspended as embassy worker tests positive for virus
All consular services at the Thai Embassy in Bahrain, including the repatriation of Thai citizens, have been suspended, as an official in the consular office has tested positive for Covid-19. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Cherdkiat Atthakor, says it’s hoped services can resume at the embassy in the Bahraini capital, Manama, from August 22. The temporary measure is being implemented after a Bahraini national working at the embassy was found to be infected. Cherdkiat says the embassy will do its best to get repatriation flights operating again later this month, adding that Thai citizens will be kept updated of any new […]
Former policeman smashes airport laptop after missing flight – VIDEO
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Jailed Thai activist Anon Nampa speaks in Chiang Mai whilst on bail – VIDEO
Hong Kong officials arrest high-profile media boss under new national security law
Global cases of Covid-19 top 20 million
Repatriation of Thai citizens from Bahrain suspended as embassy worker tests positive for virus
3 motorbike riders die in road traffic accident in central Thailand
Elderly drivers may need to take test in order to keep licence
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Trending upwards, but consumer confidence in Thailand still at a 22 year low
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Academics and opposition say government must listen to protesters’ demands to end unrest
Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges
Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don’t show up for flights
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Independent panel recommend re-instatement of ‘Boss’ charges
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
- Opinion3 days ago
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
- News3 days ago
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
- Bangkok3 days ago
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
- Bangkok2 days ago
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
- Bangkok2 days ago
After outcry, foreigners will be allowed to run in Bangkok Midnight Marathon
- Environment3 days ago
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Perceville Smithers
August 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm
Hope the embassy/consulate are tracking the status of their citizens as stated.