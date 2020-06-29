Phuket’s Sirinat National Park to open again from Wednesday | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket’s Sirinat National Park to open again from Wednesday
Sirinat National Park, along the west coast of the north end of Phuket, is set to re-open on Wednesday, according to the province’s deputy governor, Wongsakorn Numchukan. It follows the re-opening of other national parks around the country 2 weeks ago after a 2 month shutdown initiated to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. And as with re-openings elsewhere, Deputy Phuket Governor Wongsakorn says there are some new rules visitors will need to be aware of.
“This Wednesday, July 1, the park will reopen after more than two months of being closed. It will adjust its policies to serve tourism in this new normal era and to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. To maintain social distancing, only 560 tourists will be allowed in at a time.”
A report in Nation Thailand today says visitors can book in advance, using the QueQ app, or purchase tickets on arrival. Wongsakorn says officials predict 70% of people will book online ahead of visiting. He adds that everyone will be required to wear face masks and will need to be health screened prior to entry. They will also be required to check in and out using the Thai Chana contact-tracing platform.
“All visitors must follow measures suggested by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, such as wearing face masks at all times, going through screening checkpoints with thermal scanners and washing their hands regularly. Most importantly, they must check in and check out using the Thai Chana application to get alerted if a new case is discovered.”
The park was renamed Sirinat National Park in 1992, having formerly been known as Nai Yang National Park, and is renowned for its beautiful beaches and mangrove forests, with coral reefs popular with snorkelers about 1,000 metres offshore.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000
The Covid-19 coronavirus has now officially infected over 10 million people worldwide. We emphasise “officially” because today’s sad milestone only accounts for confirmed cases. The 10 million case milestone was almost certainly passed some time ago with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announcing recently that infections in the US alone could be 10 times greater than reported. Then there’s the many third world and developing nations lacking resources to test major sections of their populations.
The other milestone that has been passed in the past 24 hours is the number of recorded Covid-19 deaths in the world which has now surged past 500,000. But the statistical death rate from Covid-19 of 5% is estimated to be more like 1-2% by the World Health Organisation when the unreported cases are considered in scientific modelling.
Some 6 months now into this pandemic the world’s infection numbers continue to rise, indeed accelerate. The numbers of deaths per day is starting to rise again after a gradual decline in April and May.
GRAPH: worldometers.com
The Covid-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, and traced to a food market selling live animals, including bats, from whom the virus is thought to have jumped the species barrier to humans. As such, Covid-19 is described as a zoonotic virus. The Thaiger has done a breakdown of the first crucial weeks of the virus HERE.
The US, one of the current epicentres of infection growth, has over a quarter of the worldwide infections and roughly the same percentage of the global death toll, despite having only about 4.3% of the world’s population. The southern and western states of Florida, Texas, California and Arizona have been reporting accelerating numbers of new infections providing almost 60% of the country’s daily new cases in the past two weeks of data. But the number of daily deaths in the US has dropped drastically in the past 2 months as treatments improve over time.
Brazil, Russia, India and the UK are the other countries in the world’s top 5 total case numbers. Here is the worldometers.com listing as of 9am Sunday (Thai time).
In China’s current ‘second wave’ outbreak since June 11, stemming from a sprawling wholesale food centre in the southwest suburbs of Beijing, 311 people in the city of more than 20 million have contracted the virus. The country reported 3 new imported cases on Friday, infections linked to travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with 4 cases a day earlier. That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,500.
Brazil has recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths, according to its Health Ministry. Total case numbers have more than doubled during June.
The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths.
Thailand, with a population of some 69 million has had a total of 3,162 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak, and 58 deaths. It was the first country outside mainland China to confirm a case of the virus on January 14. The kingdom has now gone 33 days without a locally transmitted case and has now lifted nearly all ‘lockdown’ restrictions and looking towards re-opening the borders in a staged process starting July 1.
And in the past 24 hours, Zurich’s health officials announced they ordered a 10 day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a patron tested positive for the virus and had been proven to have infected others. The man was at the ‘Flamingo Club’ on June 21 and tested positive on June 25. Five other people who were at the club with him have also tested positive since.
Similar outbreaks have also occurred in nightlife zones in Japan and Seoul over the past month.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China’s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing
Mainland China today reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in 4 days, driven by a resurgence of the virus in Beijing. The National Health Commission reported 21 new confirmed infections nationwide on, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday. In Beijing, 17 new confirmed cases were reported, up from 11 a day earlier and the most since June 20.
Beijing reported its first case in the current outbreak on June 11, stemming from the huge Xinfadi wholesale food market in the southwest of the city. Since then there have been 297 confirmed cases in the city of more than 20 million.
China reported 4 new imported cases yesterday, linked to travellers arriving from abroad, compared with 2 cases a day earlier. That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,483. It reported 12 new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive but showed no clinical symptoms, up from 5 a day earlier. The NHC does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.
China’s death toll from the virus stands at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
India’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
India reported more than 17,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the country ‘s total above 500,000, as reported by the Federal Ministry of Health today, with infections occurring in major cities including the capital, New Delhi.
India has the fourth largest virus outbreak worldwide in confirmed infections, and follows only the US, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters report. Infections are expected to grow steadily in India. Experts advising the nation’s government say authorities should now prioritise the reduction of mortality over stemming the spread of the virus. According to the director of the National Epidemiology Institute:
“Our focus should be on preventing deaths and not really getting bogged down because of numbers. Numbers are going to increase, ”
The COV-IND-19 study group, led by Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan, predicts India will see between 770,000 and 925,000 cases by 15 July.
As diseases spread rapidly and hospitals expand, some cities, including New Delhi, are struggling to build temporary facilities with thousands of quarantine beds to care for Covid-19 patients.
The city of about 20 million people currently has about 13,200 beds designated for Covid-19 patients, with some hospitals run by the army and paramilitary doctors, which will add up to 20,000 beds in the coming weeks.
Staff shortages are likely to be a problem as hospitals are swamped and more temporary facilities will open, experts say, while health authorities in some cities are pushing for improved risk-based categorisation of patients.
“We must ensure that those who really need care are not denied facilities.”
Toby Andrews
June 29, 2020 at 11:46 am
No thanks
B200 entrance fee for foreigners. B40 for Thais.
And hoops will be supplied at the entrances to jump through.