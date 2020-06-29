Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Sanook
What would you do if you found a wallet with more than 100,000 baht in cash? At a Big C in Chanthaburi, near the Cambodian border, a maid found a wallet with thousands of baht in cash while cleaning a bathroom. She decided not to pocket the cash and returned it to the owner. Even the wallet’s owner expected it to be gone.

Wachira Charoenan shared her gratitude on Facebook. She said the wallet was left behind by accident in the Big C’s bathroom and didn’t realise it was gone until she was driving off. The Burmese maid, Tin Tin Shu, found the wallet and told her employee in case the owner came looking for it.

“Thank you to the Burmese maid and employees at the Chanthaburi Big C for such good care. I am very impressed and already expressed my appreciation as a gift for the maid. I thought the wallet was going to be lost forever, as there was a lot of cash inside.”

On another note, who goes shopping in Big C with 100,000 baht cash?

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Caitlin Ashworth

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Richard Barker

    June 29, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Another wealthy Thai looking for a bargain goes shopping in Big C

    Reply

