Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash | The Thaiger

Thailand
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
What would you do if you found a wallet with more than 100,000 baht in cash? At a Big C in Chanthaburi, near the Cambodian border, a maid found a wallet with thousands of baht in cash while cleaning a bathroom. She decided not to pocket the cash and returned it to the owner. Even the wallet’s owner expected it to be gone.
Wachira Charoenan shared her gratitude on Facebook. She said the wallet was left behind by accident in the Big C’s bathroom and didn’t realise it was gone until she was driving off. The Burmese maid, Tin Tin Shu, found the wallet and told her employee in case the owner came looking for it.
“Thank you to the Burmese maid and employees at the Chanthaburi Big C for such good care. I am very impressed and already expressed my appreciation as a gift for the maid. I thought the wallet was going to be lost forever, as there was a lot of cash inside.”
On another note, who goes shopping in Big C with 100,000 baht cash?
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Thailand
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn was discharged from Chulalongkorn Hospital yesterday after successful surgery, according to the Bureau of the Royal Household. The Princess entered hospital on June 15 after she developed numbness in the fingertips of her right hand.
Doctors found the numbness was caused by a membrane compressing the nerve below her elbow, and recommended surgery, which was conducted the following day. A statement from the Royal Household Bureau said there were no complications and the Princess’s condition steadily improved until she could perform her duties as normal.
HRH Princess Chulabhorn was hospitalised in March of last year for cataract surgery and treatment of back pain.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Prosecutors have reminded Thailand’s constabulary that it’s the their responsibility to speed up finding and arresting Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is wanted in a high-profile 2012 hit-and-run case, before the case expires. He fled to an unknown destination on a private plane 2 days before he was due to face charges. There had been a series of delays and miss-steps by Thai police, either by design or incompetence, leading up to Vorauth’s disappearance. Vorayuth managed to delay court hearings 7 times.
A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General says they cannot extradite the suspect until police determine which country he’s living in.
35 year old Vorayuth, who has been spotted at sporting events and elsewhere abroad, is accused of being behind the wheel when his Ferrari hit and killed a motorcycle policeman on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road on September 3, 2012. Police have 7 years left to find Vorayuth before the statute of limitations for the most serious charge, reckless driving causing death, expires. A speeding charge was dropped when the 1 year statute of limitations expired in 2013, and a second charge, failing to stop and help a crash victim, expired in 2017.
“Don’t forget that the extradition is possible only while the statute of limitations for this charge still is valid. And it’s the police’s responsibility to first locate him.”
When Vorayuth’s country of residence is discovered, the OAG will find out if that country has a criminal extradition pact with Thailand. If not, a diplomatic approach will be adopted instead, according to the spokesman.
Previously, an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found that there had been an effort to exempt Vorayuth from prosecution on charges of drug abuse and speeding, by officers at Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station.
It was not until April 27, 2017 that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.
in 2018, the Interpol “Red Notice,” (a worldwide request to find and arrest an individual pending extradition) for Vorayuth disappeared from the Interpol website. It was unclear when the notice went missing and why, but there was immediate speculation that powerful interests had intervened on Vorayuth’s behalf.
Meanwhile, the media have been able to track him down, and photograph him, since he’s been on the run, achieving something an entire police force has been unable to recreate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
Police in Kanchanaburi, the largest of Thailand’s western provinces, have arrested 2 young men in connection with the rape and unexplained death of a teenage schoolgirl. They apprehended the pair yesterday after obtaining warrants. The 2 face charges of depriving a schoolgirl aged under 18 of parental care and also performing indecent acts. 21 year old Phakhin Chanyiam and 18 year old Natthaphong (surname withheld), were taken to a Kanchanaburi police station for interrogation.
Their arrest follows that of 22 year old Pongpat Nakpian in the same case. He is charged with rape, performing an indecent act and possession of illegal drugs. The provincial court approved his detention after rejecting his bail request.
The 3 suspects are also reported to be linked to the death of grade 12 schoolgirl “Nong Dao”, who was found dead in front of Pongpat’s grandmothers house on June 17. Kanchanaburi police examined her body and noted traces of blood from her mouth and her nose. They are awaiting the results of forensic tests to determine the cause of death. Nong’s parents believed their daughter might have been drugged, leading to her death. Police said Friday that there might be as many as 5 people involved in the case.
Thairath reports that a group of male friends drove to the girl’s house to pick her up on June 16. Her family weren’t able to contact her that night. They later received a phone call from one of the girl’s friends, who told them she’d been found dead on a wooden bench in front of a house in the main city district.
The owner of the home, the Pongpat’s grandmother, told police she’d found the girl laying dead on the bench on the morning of June 17. She said she had no idea of how the girl got there.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Thairath
