Police arrest former security guard who robbed his workplace | The Thaiger

Police arrest former security guard who robbed his workplace
Police arrested a man allegedly involved in decade-old burglaries. A group of security guards robbed a factory where they worked and have been hiding from police since 2007.
The 44 year old man known as Tuk-Kae was arrested in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Police say they hope the arrest will lead to new information about where the other suspects are.
Tuk-Kae and 3 other security guards allegedly robbed their workplace in the Chonburi province on July 22, 2007 and July 29 in the same year, stealing motorbike chains. The former employees then went into hiding, according to police reports. Apparently the group robbed a factory again about 2 years later on January 8, 2009, stealing 20 air conditioner condenser units.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
2 arrested in Isaan for methamphetamines, assets seized
Police in Isaan’s Nakhon Phanom province say they’ve arrested 2 men with 42,000 methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”) in their possession, and seized their assets. The deputy provincial governor identified the pair as 29 year old Vichai Niwongsa and 45 year old Veerapong Ngaonoi, both from the Tha Uthen district.
He says authorities followed the pair’s activities for a considerable time before obtaining solid evidence, leading to their arrests with last night. Police also seized several gold necklaces from the suspects, 500,000 baht in cash and title deeds to 29 rai of land, which they suspect was acquired through the drug trade.
Authorities say Veerapong is a Mekong river fisherman who acted as a go-between for a drug ring in Laos, to smuggle drugs on a longtail boat across the border to Vichai, allegedly a major drug agent in Nakhon Phanom. Veerachai was reportedly paid about 50,000 baht for each delivery. The Lao border at Nakhon Phanom is well known for drug smuggling activity.
Authorities are tracing the pair’s’s financial records, which could potentially lead to more arrests.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
1 dead, another injured in Nakhon Ratchasima shootings
One man is dead and another seriously wounded in separate shooting incidents this morning in the Khong district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat. A suspect was detained for questioning who police believe committed both shootings in a drug deal gone bad.
At about 4am police at Khong station learned a man had been shot and wounded in tambon Wang Ma Nao. They rushed to the village with emergency volunteers and a doctor from Khong Hospital. On the way, they found a pickup truck had crashed on the roadside. The driver, later identified as 25 year old Jaturong Sosomboon, was found dead. He’d been shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through his belly.
Police cordoned off the spot before proceeding to a house in Nong Muang village, where they found a man identified as Yingyos Phuwongsa, who had been shot in the knee and the face. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
After investigation, police believed both crimes were committed by 37 year old Tawatchai Saeng-arun. Jaturong, Yingyos and Tawatchai were on police record as being involved in the drug trade together. Police then went to Tawatchai’s house where he was detained for questioning.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thairath
Pathumthani police vow to wipe out loan sharks
Police in Pathumthani, north of Bangkok, pledged to eliminate the loan shark network in the area after a borrower was assaulted in the Rangsit municipality and ended up spending 2 months in ICU. 63 year old Weerapat, a merchant, told police he suspects the attackers were men working for a “Mrs Millionaire.” The victim had borrowed 80,000 from her in 2016 and she allegedly threatened him with physical harm if he didn’t repay the money on time.
Weerapat was assaulted in March. Police say they didn’t realise the attack stemmed from a loan shark business until the victim was able to speak again. They say they’re now determined to prosecute the perpetrators and eradicate the illegal business.
Earlier in the week, 5 Chinese nationals were arrested in Chon Buri for running the “True Cash Pro” mobile app, which provided unlicensed personal loans at illegally high interest rates. The Central Investigation Bureau collaborated on the operation.
“After receiving complaints from several people that the company behind the app demanded high interest on personal loans, we tracked down the operation to a building in Pattaya, Banglamung district. Some plaintiffs reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest of 22-28% to the company.”
Investigation revealed that True Cash Pro Company recorded cash flow of more than 100 million baht per month and had over 10,000 customers. Apart from arresting the 5 Chinese nationals, authorities confiscated 11 laptop computers, 11 desktop computers and 35 mobile phones during the raid.
The bureau has now requested a separate court order against a Bangkok-based collection company contracted by True Cash Pro. The company reportedly collected repayments from True Cash Pro customers for a fee of 580 baht per case. Officials seized 6 bank accounts from both companies with total deposits of 22 million baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Nation Thailand
Police arrest former security guard who robbed his workplace
