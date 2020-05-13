Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
The southern resort island province of Phuket will ask permission from Bangkok to reopen its airport, sea ports and permanent road access to the mainland (Sarasin Bridge) after several days with no new Covid-19 infections detected. The provincial governor says the province will ask the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand for approval to reopen the airport this Saturday.
The CAAT ordered the airport closed on April 3 to restrict air travel as health authorities nationwide battled to contain the spread of the virus. The closure was extended from the end of April to May 15.
3 airlines have notified the province of their plans to resume limited domestic passenger services to Phuket, at one flight a day, according to the governor. Other domestic airports have been opened up around the country for limited services.
Provincial authorities also agreed today to ask the Interior Ministry to allow reopening of all sea and road links from Saturday. No approval has been given at this stage.
If opened, those entering Phuket will face 14 days of self-quarantine, after which they will be required to strictly follow the instructions of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, including filling out a comprehensive form so that officials can keep track of them for health checks. Technology has been added to the island’s Tha Chatchai checkpoint to keep rigid checks on anyone entering or departing the island.
Last week Phuket went an entire week with no new infections and has reported no new cases since Monday. The island has treated 224 confirmed Covid-19 infections, second only to Bangkok, but it topped the list of the infections per capita in Thailand.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients
The state-owned enterprise responsible for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in Thailand says it plans to produce a licenced version of Favipiravir, the anti-viral drug that has proved successful in treating some Covid-19 patients.
Nation Thailand reports that The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation developed the drug in March, but there is a waiting period of about a year before the product can complete the registration process. The GPO must also secure an agreement with the owner of the Favipiravir patent and be granted a licence to produce and distribute its version, without the risk of being sued for patent infringement.
In 2010, FujiFilm Toyama Chemical, the Japanese manufacturers of Favipiravir, reportedly lodged an application to produce the drug in Thailand, which never went any further. Meanwhile, the Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Company in China was granted a production licence and, along with the Japanese, have been shipping the drug to Thailand during the current pandemic.
To date, Thailand has imported 187,000 Favipiravir tablets and is due to purchase more than 300,000 this month. The tablets are being sent to hospitals all over the country.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
While restrictions are being lifted, some businesses seem a little too excited about getting back to normal and are letting their guard down when it comes to social distancing and Covid-19 prevention practices.
Businesses are required to provide hand sanitising gel, wear face masks and make sure people stay a safe distance apart. Upon inspection this month, most businesses are in compliance with safety measures, but about a fourth of them only followed some of the rules. Nearly 3% did not comply with any of the practices.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is randomly inspecting businesses around the country, and say there has been a slight rise, 0.2% in noncompliance over the past few days.
On Monday, the administration inspected 20,091 locations. Of these, 14,134 were in full compliance.
Restaurants had the greatest number of noncompliance cases. Of 7,264 restaurants inspected, 267 broke all the rules, raising the number in that industry by 0.7%.
Inspected supermarkets, salons, barber shops, markets and retail stores all had about 2- 3% noncompliant businesses.
Many businesses were allowed to open back up on May 3. The government plans to allow more businesses to open back up on Sunday.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA will announce list of businesses, activities that can recommence
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, has announced that the CCSA will likely decide on Friday on a full list of business and leisure activities which will be allowed to resume as part of the second phase of leasing Emergency Decree restrictions. The national state of emergency was declared in March to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
He says that, for the time being, the issue remains open, but he hinted at the retail, wholesale and leisure activities that are likely to be allowed to resume on Sunday.
They include shopping malls, community malls (with the exception of cinemas), bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks and conference halls located in malls, beauty salons offering curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events, but without spectators, botanical gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.
Taweesilp says the Friday announcement will give business operators time to prepare their premises before they reopen.
Regarding compliance with regulations, by business and leisure activities reopened last week, he says checks of about 18,000 venues show only 2.4% in violation and 30.5% not fully observing regulations.
Regarding the tracing application which has been used with great success in South Korea, China and Taiwan, Taweesilp compared the smartphone system to a check-in system at hotels, where guests are asked to give their names and contact numbers.
He says the tracing system should not be viewed as an intrusion by the state into the privacy of individuals, but a tool that benefits the public and business operators in the wake of the pandemic.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 13
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Movies in a Covid world – The case for the return of the Drive In
Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Young student busted for big crimes
CCSA will announce list of businesses, activities that can recommence
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Zero new cases. Covid-19 update, first time since March
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
‘Vongfong’ heads northwest along Philippines coast
Kalasin policeman fired, faces prosecution for drunken sexual assault
Gang leader arrested for fraud million baht scheme
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
German national stabbed to death in central Thailand
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Thursday)
Repatriation flight from Germany arrives in Bangkok
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
Dozens of staff at Narathiwat hospital quarantined
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
- Business2 days ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
- Malaysia3 days ago
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
- Thailand12 hours ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Crime3 days ago
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
- Thailand3 days ago
Summer storms, thunderstorms, hail – weather warnings