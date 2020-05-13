Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 13 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 13
Zero new cases. Covid-19 update, first time since March
Very happy to announce another milestone in Thailand’s own battle with the Covid-19 virus. No new cases announced for today, the first time that’s happened since March 9.
This keeps the country on track for the second phase of reopening and easing of Emergency Decree restrictions scheduled for this Sunday, but yet to be confirmed.
Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 reported deaths since the outbreak began in January.
44 arrests at Pattaya pool party, drugs and firearm seized
44 people have been arrested at a birthday party after police raided a pool villa in central Pattaya at 1:30 this morning.
It’s understood 3 of the people arrested were Chinese tourists; the remainder were Thai. All face charges of breaking curfew and violating the Emergency Decree. 1 of the people arrested had an outstanding warrant for drugs and money laundering.
The raid took place at the Amazing Pool Villas and several bags of drugs, including methamphetamine, were seized. Officers also discovered an illegally-registered firearm in a Bangkok-registered truck parked on the property.
‘Vongfong’ heads northwest along Philippines coast
The first potential typhoon for this year’s typhoon and storm season in the western Pacific now has a name.
It’s been called ‘Vongfong’ and is is quickly becoming a threat to the Philippines.
Meteorologists say that this is the eigth-latest start to the typhoon season since 1950. The last time we had a later start was 2016 when the first named storm of the season didn’t arrive until the first week of July.
Vongfong is believed to steadily strengthen as it tracks northwest and closer to the Philippines’ coast. It’s expected to make landfall sometime during Friday.
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
A mischievous, and clearly hungry macaque has been caught after stealing food from local residents in Chon Buri province’s Banglamung district.
Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation staff arrived at the scene to find the male monkey, estimated to be around 2 years old, eating and stealing durian, eggs and other food inside a surprised local resident’s home.
The animal dashed into ventilation ducts until officials were able to shoot it with a tranquiliser dart. After two hours the monkey was safely recovered and taken back to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre for treatment. He was not injured during the incident and will be released when he has regained his strength.
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Last Sunday a completely naked man seized a motorcycle from a shocked woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. But it’s taken until yesterday to track the man down.
The incident occurred in broad daylight and in full view of witnesses. The man, aged around 30, was sitting naked on a road divider.
He then walked toward a female motorcyclist who was waiting at the red light. As the man approached, she jumped off her bike and ran away. He tried to ride away but was pursued unsuccessfully by a by-stander.
But yesterday police arrested the man at Kimsong market, still naked, in the same district. He was taken to Tha Sala Hospital for assistance… and hopefully some clothes.
Business
Movies in a Covid world – The case for the return of the Drive In
One of the industries hard hit by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has been the film industry. At both ends the industry has been shuttered – the making of the movies and then the watching of the movies in cinemas.
At some stage the movie making machine will chug back to life and, sometime, we’ll be allowed to go back to the cinemas to enjoy expensive bottles of water and over-priced popcorn. In the meantime there has been a surge of ideas to get people back to the movies whilst we wait for some sort of new-normal to emerge.
Direct to TV, to be enjoyed whilst you eat pizzas whilst sitting in your underwear at home, has been an option but, hey, we want the experience of the really big screen and the shared audience reaction.
Whilst the concept of the Drive In has never been big in Thailand, it was a ‘thing’ in many western countries for a certain generation. Indeed attending (or enduring) a film at the Drive In was a right of passage. There are plenty of roof-top cinemas and other small scale outside versions but it’s not quite the same as rolling up in your car, reclining the seat and turning the sound up loud in your very own car.
Cars are spaced out across a plot of land, in a very appropriately social-distanced manner. Maybe the scourge of Covid-19 is what we needed for a second wave of Drive Ins. For Thailand, it would be something new. The technology is simple – all you need is a car, an FM radio (to hear the soundtrack), a HUGE screen, an equally HUGE digital projector and an open area.
According to Comscore, out of 306 drive in theatres in the US, only about 50 are currently open. Australia had the third highest number of drive-ins of all countries, only behind the US and Canada. Currently, most have closed and there are only 16 remaining drive in theatres still operating in Australia.
Please answer the questions in our little mini survey and let’s reflect on the past memories (some I am certainly unable to publish), likes, dislikes, antics and favourite moments at the once-popular drive in theatres.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients
The state-owned enterprise responsible for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in Thailand says it plans to produce a licenced version of Favipiravir, the anti-viral drug that has proved successful in treating some Covid-19 patients.
Nation Thailand reports that The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation developed the drug in March, but there is a waiting period of about a year before the product can complete the registration process. The GPO must also secure an agreement with the owner of the Favipiravir patent and be granted a licence to produce and distribute its version, without the risk of being sued for patent infringement.
In 2010, FujiFilm Toyama Chemical, the Japanese manufacturers of Favipiravir, reportedly lodged an application to produce the drug in Thailand, which never went any further. Meanwhile, the Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Company in China was granted a production licence and, along with the Japanese, have been shipping the drug to Thailand during the current pandemic.
To date, Thailand has imported 187,000 Favipiravir tablets and is due to purchase more than 300,000 this month. The tablets are being sent to hospitals all over the country.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA will announce list of businesses, activities that can recommence
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, has announced that the CCSA will likely decide on Friday on a full list of business and leisure activities which will be allowed to resume as part of the second phase of leasing Emergency Decree restrictions. The national state of emergency was declared in March to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
He says that, for the time being, the issue remains open, but he hinted at the retail, wholesale and leisure activities that are likely to be allowed to resume on Sunday.
They include shopping malls, community malls (with the exception of cinemas), bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks and conference halls located in malls, beauty salons offering curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events, but without spectators, botanical gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.
Taweesilp says the Friday announcement will give business operators time to prepare their premises before they reopen.
Regarding compliance with regulations, by business and leisure activities reopened last week, he says checks of about 18,000 venues show only 2.4% in violation and 30.5% not fully observing regulations.
Regarding the tracing application which has been used with great success in South Korea, China and Taiwan, Taweesilp compared the smartphone system to a check-in system at hotels, where guests are asked to give their names and contact numbers.
He says the tracing system should not be viewed as an intrusion by the state into the privacy of individuals, but a tool that benefits the public and business operators in the wake of the pandemic.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
