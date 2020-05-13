Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 13 | The Thaiger

Zero new cases. Covid-19 update, first time since March

Very happy to announce another milestone in Thailand’s own battle with the Covid-19 virus. No new cases announced for today, the first time that’s happened since March 9.

This keeps the country on track for the second phase of reopening and easing of Emergency Decree restrictions scheduled for this Sunday, but yet to be confirmed.

Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 reported deaths since the outbreak began in January.

44 arrests at Pattaya pool party, drugs and firearm seized

44 people have been arrested at a birthday party after police raided a pool villa in central Pattaya at 1:30 this morning.

It’s understood 3 of the people arrested were Chinese tourists; the remainder were Thai. All face charges of breaking curfew and violating the Emergency Decree. 1 of the people arrested had an outstanding warrant for drugs and money laundering.

The raid took place at the Amazing Pool Villas and several bags of drugs, including methamphetamine, were seized. Officers also discovered an illegally-registered firearm in a Bangkok-registered truck parked on the property.

‘Vongfong’ heads northwest along Philippines coast

The first potential typhoon for this year’s typhoon and storm season in the western Pacific now has a name.

It’s been called ‘Vongfong’ and is is quickly becoming a threat to the Philippines.

Meteorologists say that this is the eigth-latest start to the typhoon season since 1950. The last time we had a later start was 2016 when the first named storm of the season didn’t arrive until the first week of July.

Vongfong is believed to steadily strengthen as it tracks northwest and closer to the Philippines’ coast. It’s expected to make landfall sometime during Friday.

Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri

A mischievous, and clearly hungry macaque has been caught after stealing food from local residents in Chon Buri province’s Banglamung district.

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation staff arrived at the scene to find the male monkey, estimated to be around 2 years old, eating and stealing durian, eggs and other food inside a surprised local resident’s home.

The animal dashed into ventilation ducts until officials were able to shoot it with a tranquiliser dart. After two hours the monkey was safely recovered and taken back to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre for treatment. He was not injured during the incident and will be released when he has regained his strength.

Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Last Sunday a completely naked man seized a motorcycle from a shocked woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. But it’s taken until yesterday to track the man down.

The incident occurred in broad daylight and in full view of witnesses. The man, aged around 30, was sitting naked on a road divider.

He then walked toward a female motorcyclist who was waiting at the red light. As the man approached, she jumped off her bike and ran away. He tried to ride away but was pursued unsuccessfully by a by-stander.

But yesterday police arrested the man at Kimsong market, still naked, in the same district. He was taken to Tha Sala Hospital for assistance… and hopefully some clothes.