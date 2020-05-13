Movies in a Covid world – The case for the return of the Drive In | The Thaiger

Business
Movies in a Covid world – The case for the return of the Drive In
One of the industries hard hit by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has been the film industry. At both ends the industry has been shuttered – the making of the movies and then the watching of the movies in cinemas.
At some stage the movie making machine will chug back to life and, sometime, we’ll be allowed to go back to the cinemas to enjoy expensive bottles of water and over-priced popcorn. In the meantime there has been a surge of ideas to get people back to the movies whilst we wait for some sort of new-normal to emerge.
Direct to TV, to be enjoyed whilst you eat pizzas whilst sitting in your underwear at home, has been an option but, hey, we want the experience of the really big screen and the shared audience reaction.
Whilst the concept of the Drive In has never been big in Thailand, it was a ‘thing’ in many western countries for a certain generation. Indeed attending (or enduring) a film at the Drive In was a right of passage. There are plenty of roof-top cinemas and other small scale outside versions but it’s not quite the same as rolling up in your car, reclining the seat and turning the sound up loud in your very own car.
Cars are spaced out across a plot of land, in a very appropriately social-distanced manner. Maybe the scourge of Covid-19 is what we needed for a second wave of Drive Ins. For Thailand, it would be something new. The technology is simple – all you need is a car, an FM radio (to hear the soundtrack), a HUGE screen, an equally HUGE digital projector and an open area.
According to Comscore, out of 306 drive in theatres in the US, only about 50 are currently open. Australia had the third highest number of drive-ins of all countries, only behind the US and Canada. Currently, most have closed and there are only 16 remaining drive in theatres still operating in Australia.
Please answer the questions in our little mini survey and let’s reflect on the past memories (some I am certainly unable to publish), likes, dislikes, antics and favourite moments at the once-popular drive in theatres.
What do you think about the return of Drive Ins? Click as many answers as you want
- I would go to a Drive In if the screen and projector were good quality (28%, 22 Votes)
- The concept of the Drive In would be a winner in Thailand (27%, 21 Votes)
- I attended many Drive In cinemas when I was younger (22%, 17 Votes)
- I remember the crappy speakers we used to hang on the window (18%, 14 Votes)
- I wouldn't go to a Drive In movie if it was in a Rolls Royce with suroundsound (4%, 3 Votes)
- I was conceived at a Drive In (1%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 31
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
The coronavirus outbreak has hospitals across the world at their limits, but at one Thailand’s largest and most famous hospitals, the number of patients has been cut in half.
Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok heavily relies on medical tourism. Since the pandemic has ground much of international travel to a halt, Bumrungrad is getting hit hard. 50% of the patients at Bumrungrad come from overseas, the hospital’s CEO Artirat Charukitpipat says.
“They’ve now disappeared.”
“The most important question is how we will get over this crisis. At Bumrungrad, agility runs in our blood. We have great staff, and they are ready to adjust.”
Thailand is considered to be one of the most popular destinations for people seeking top quality and affordable care, from hair transplants to gender reassignment surgery. Last year, 632,000 of medical treatments snd episodes at the hospital were from foreign patients, making up two-thirds of the hospital’s revenue.
“The Covid-19 crisis is a very tough test for all businesses. The most important question is how we will get over this crisis.”
Bumrungrad is one of the largest hospitals in south east Asia, and the hospital touts it’s “world-class” care on its website. Patients at Bumrungrad come from over 180 countries with their highest earnings coming from Myanmar, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. With a high volume of international patients, the hospital has a interpreters, a visa extension counter and provides embassy and travel assistance. They also have 62 overseas referral offices in 28 countries.
“For now, the hospital continues to practice telemedicine, or providing medical assistance remotely.”
They also have new residence programs for those who need to quarantine. During this time, the hospital is also being eyed by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, which is the largest hospital operator in the country. The pending take-over of Bumrungrad includes an offer of about 85 billion baht. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services are already the Hospital’s largest single shareholder.
Bumrungrad said in a filing to the Thai stock exchange on February 27 that it was “surprised” by the bid.
SOURCE: Bloomberg | Bumrungrad Hospital
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
We should find out more today about the next raft of re-opening for Thailand’s businesses. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has been consulting with the private and public sector to make the next move as Thailand reboots its economy in a second phase of re-openings. The Thai cabinet will meet today to discuss the proposals.
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says no final decisions have been made at this stage but hinted that many retail, wholesale and leisure activities would be likely to resume this Sunday, May 17.
The provisional list includes shopping malls, community malls, bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks, beauty salons offering hair-curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events (but no spectators), public gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.
But not movie theatres at this stage. Or beaches.
It is hoped a final list is compiled by this Friday giving businesses 2 days to prepare.
Speaking about the contact tracing app, Dr. Taweesin says the app would “work like a check-in system at hotels, where guests are asked to give their names and contact numbers”.
He addressed concerns that the tracing system could be viewed as an intrusion by the state invading the right to privacy and ‘tracking’ people, but he said that the system would benefit the public and business operators in the wake of the pandemic and allow government and business to open up faster with more confidence. He said that similar systems are being used successfully in South Korea, Australia, China and Taiwan as those countries emerge from their first wave of Covid-19.
He said there would also be increased testing of six groups considered “at-risk”, including healthcare workers, those in state quarantine and newly suspected cases, migrant workers, drivers of public transport, parcel delivery personnel, and those working in bars, clubs and other similar venues.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
Employers have been left perplexed by an order from the Thai Labour Ministry forbidding them from shutting down their businesses during the emergency decree. The same order bans employees from taking part in any industrial action.
A report in Nation Thailand says companies that have already closed are being instructed to re-open, and employees advised to return to work, with both parties asked to comply with the Labour Relations Act, whereby disputes are settled by the Labour Relations Committee.
The order is causing some confusion, with some business owners unsure if they have to re-open even if their reasons for closing were financial. There has been no offer of assistance from the Labour Ministry for any companies struggling with cash-flow problems as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Meanwhile, an academic from the Thailand Development Research Institute has sharply criticised the Labour Minister for not complying with the Social Security Office’s decision to pay compensation to employees who have been laid off or are temporarily out of work.
Yongyuth Chalamwong says the board of the SSO is made up of state agencies and representatives of employers and employees, including specialists whose role is to provide advice and recommendations. He says Minister Chatu Mongol Sonakul’s decision to ignore such advice sets a dangerous precedent.
“This is a major concern because it is about rules that separate the power of state officials and political office-holders. This is not right. Otherwise, politicians will always interfere with the funds.”
