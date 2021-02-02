Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya launches “Welcome Back to Pattaya” campaign to bring back tourists
Pattaya City has launched the “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign to lure tourists back to the city as Covid-19 situation continually improves. The campaign aims to attract domestic tourists and is expected to boost the local economy after many businesses in the province were ordered to close last month.
Pattaya has officially opened up to domestic tourism, Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume told the Pattaya News, adding that the city will abide by disease control precautions and measures.
“We welcome everyone to the new NEO Pattaya. We are ready to welcome domestic tourists. Many domestic tourists have already returned and visited Koh Larn.”
With Thailand’s vaccination plan expected to roll out this month, Deputy Minister of Public Health Sathit Pitutecha says officials should look into bringing foreign tourists back to Pattaya. He adds that strong health measures and precautions have been implemented in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi, provinces that were previously classified as high risk areas under maximum control during the height of the recent wave of coronavirus infections.
Schools, entertainment venues, gyms, pools among others were allowed to reopen yesterday. Travel restrictions for people entering the province were also lifted.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon’s shrimp market to remain closed until February 15
Samut Sakhon’s Central Shrimp Market, the epicentre of Thailand’s recent wave of Covid-19, will remain closed until February 15. The market can reopen once the overall hygiene situation at the market and surrounding area has improved, according to the province’s disease control committee.
Local officials say the shrimp market needs to remain closed until the market structure and nearby residential facilities are inspected. People who violate the order face up to a year in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht.
More than 12,000 people in the province have tested positive for Covid-19. The increasing number of infections is a result from the active case finding to contain the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Thairath Online
Thailand
Legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stocks
Thailand’s recent legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stock prices in related sectors. Market analysts at KTBST Securities Research say plantation and refinery businesses are likely to be the first to to receive licenses to grow hemp or produce extracts, and those businesses should expect an uptick in stock prices.
Market analysts add that businesses that plan to use hemp oil and extracts in products, like cosmetics, beverages and food supplements, are also expected to benefit.
“We see legalisation as a good sign for companies entering this business. We expect the government will allow companies to put hemp in more types of products.”
According to the market analysts, equities that will likely benefit are…
- Beverage stocks: Carabao Group, Osotspa, Sappe, Malee Group and Ichitan Group
- Dietary supplement stocks: RS, JKN Global Media, and MEGA Lifesciences
- Cosmetics stocks: Do Day Dream and Beauty Community
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
There are quite a few changes coming into effect today around many of the Thai provinces. Some types of businesses will be re-opening and some restrictions are being lifted. The new measures go into effect TODAY. Here is a list from the National News Bureau of Thailand…
Maximum control (Dark Red):Samut Sakhon
The following locations will remain closed:
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues
- Boxing training camps, indoor gyms and fitness centres
- Amulet shops- Spa, massage outlets and similar establishments
- Schools, educational institutions and tutorial schools
- Amusement parks, playgrounds
- Gaming arcades
- Internet cafes
- Exhibitions, meeting halls and other gathering venues
- Bus terminals
The following locations can continue operating under strict preventive measures:
- Flea markets (social distancing measures must be in place and customers limited)
- Restaurants can operate until 9pm but are not allowed to serve alcohol
- Malls and department stores can open until 9pm
- Child and elderly care centres can only open for permanent residents
- Hotels and temporary accommodations must use a tracking system to check on the number of people entering and exiting
High control (Light Red):Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues remain closed for in-house service, but takeaways are allowed
- Restaurants can serve until 11pm but no alcoholic drinks are allowed (people can take alcoholic drinks home)
- Schools, educational institutes and tutorials can open provided classes are kept small
- Seminars, banquets or catered events can be held with no more than 100 participants. No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open, but no activities or promotions that bring many people together are allowed.
- Convention halls or exhibitions can open provided all preventive measures are followed
- Migrant workers must limit their movements, use the MorChana tracking app and seek permission from health officers for inter-provincial travel
- Massage shop and spa can open but customers limited
- Gyms, fitness centres, boxing camps can open and hold matches but without an audience
Medium control (Orange):Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachinburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues can operate provided customer numbers are limited. Alcohol can be served until 11pm and live music allowed provided nobody dances
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practices until 11pm
- Seminars, banquets and catered events can be held with no more than 300 participants
- No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.- School, education institute, or tutorial school can open but classes must be kept small
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as normal, provided no promotions bringing together people are held
- Conventions or exhibitions allowed provided all preventive measures are in place
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can hold competitions with a limited audience
High surveillance (Yellow): Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues can open and serve alcohol until midnight. Customers must be limited
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practice until midnight
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as per normal but no activities bringing people together allowed
- People travelling from high-risk areas will be screened
- Massage parlours, massage outlets and spas can open as per normal
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can open and competitions can be held with a limited audience.
The rest of the provinces have been marked green, or under surveillance, can allow entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, to open providing operators follow preventive measures.
These provinces are also required to screen people entering the province.
The CCSA’s Dr Taweesin said that though the virus situation in many provinces is improving, people still need to maintain good hygiene practices, at least until the virus becomes a regular disease that health authorities can handle.
The new measures go into effect TODAY.
EdwardV
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:17 pm
I agree with the Mayor, Thai officials need to start bringing back foreign tourist ASAP. Of course they have to reopen the hotels first hahaha. Seriously it’s good they are trying to generate domestic tourism, but it’s just a drop in the bucket. Good luck anyway.
London Al
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:18 pm
I don’t think domestic tourists alone are going to solve the financial problems in Pattaya or other tourist hotspots but it’s a start and I wish the campaign well.
Jason
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:34 pm
Hmmmm……Really??? Let’s be realistic for just a moment….. In this pandemic world, what can any country really offer? What can any tourist destination really offer? Like it or not, now is not the time for tourism. In reality, if we want to get back to something like what we used to hope for (before this pandemic), there needs to be widespread vaccination. There needs to be widespread recognition of the fact you have been vaccinated. There needs to be a way to rapid test people. There is light on the horizon…… I feel for my friends in Thailand…..in Pattaya, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin….
gosport
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:45 pm
No vaccine, no tourists. The tourism industry is done in 2021. Go home, do papaya salad. Be realistic.