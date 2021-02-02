Outbreak in Vietnam linked to the more contagious UK variant of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

World
Outbreak in Vietnam linked to the more contagious UK variant of Covid-19
The more contagious UK variant of Covid-19 is linked to a new outbreak in Vietnam with 276 people infected in 10 provinces and cities, according to the country’s health minister. The new cases are a major uptick for Vietnam, which has only recorded 1,850 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
Vietnam had its first outbreak in nearly 2 months on January 28, setting a daily record of 83 new infections. The cluster where the virus re-emerged last week in northern province Hai Duong is now under control, according to health minister Nguyen Thanh Long.
“Gene sequencing showed that 12 of 276 newly detected patients are positive with the UK variant, although the source of this outbreak remains unknown… We need to scrupulously follow mask-wearing regulations.”
Vietnam health officials are now rolling out mass testing to contain the outbreak. In Hanoi, the city will upgrade testing capacity to 40,000 tests per day, Nguyen says.
The Vietnam government approved the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. State media reports that the first batch of 50,000 doses are expected to arrive by next month.
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,158 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported a total of 20,454 Covid-19 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
Most of the cases were detected in proactive case finding in Samut Sakhon and Bangkok, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.
“Active case finding will continue. We can expect the daily number of Covid cases to remain relatively high.”
688 cases were detected in active case finding in Samut Sakhon. Most of the mass testing has been done in factories in the province and many migrant workers have tested positive for the virus. Another 22 cases were detected in active case finding in Bangkok.
The active case finding, primarily rolled out in Samut Sakhon, has led to an uptick in cases. Most of the cases detected though mass testing are asymptomatic.
“No cause for alarm. It reflects the efficiency of Thailand’s public health system in curbing the spread of the virus.”
109 cases were exposed to the virus when visiting high risk areas and were tested positive at a hospital or healthcare facility. 99 of those cases were in Samut Sakhon, including a 26 day old baby. 7 cases were in Bangkok and 2 in Samut Songkhram.
The other 17 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
A 75 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying health conditions of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 28 and soon developed fatigue and difficulty breathing. She died at Samut Sakhon Hospital on January 30.
A 68 year old Thai man in Samut Sakhon, who was in the end stage of kidney failure, died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man also had underlying conditions of diabetes. He developed a cough, runny nose and muscle ache on December 30 and tested positive for Covid-19 on January 7. He died yesterday.
The elderly with underlying health conditions are most at risk of dying from Covid-19, Natapanu says.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO
Police in the eastern province of Chon Buri have arrested 3 gamblers, accused of violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. Officers were responding to a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the spread of the virus.
VIDEO: Thai Rath
The Pattaya News reports that the arrests took place at a property in the Baan Suan sub-district. Officers arrived to find 3 people drinking alcohol, who denied they were gambling. However, a subsequent search by police revealed that the 3 were carrying cards and dice.
They were taken into custody and have confessed to gambling offences. They face charges of illegal gambling and violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. The penalty for violating the decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Alcohol sellers empty kegs of beer outside Health Ministry to protest Covid rules
Bar owners and breweries in Bangkok have come together to register their frustration at ongoing Covid-19 restrictions by emptying kegs of beer outside the Ministry of Health. Yesterday’s protest action comes a week after the coalition of alcohol sellers called on health officials to ease the rules that are having a severe impact on their livelihoods. In a protest they call, “Justice Poured Out”, representatives of bars and breweries emptied around 12 kegs of spoiled alcohol down the drain in front of Department of Disease Control offices.
Archirawas Wannasrisawas from the Craft Beer Association says the protest was to highlight the amount of beer going to waste as a result of the ongoing sales ban. He says over 300 venues and 5,000 individuals in the Bangkok metropolitan area have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and are currently losing around 150 million baht a month.
The group is proposing that officials allow bars to re-open and restaurants to serve alcohol, provided safety measures are in place, such as social distancing, no dancing, and no sharing of glasses. Alcohol representatives are also demanding additional reforms, such as the removal of the advertising ban and lifting the restrictions on hours of sale.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Outbreak in Vietnam linked to the more contagious UK variant of Covid-19
Thai investors in Myanmar concerned with future business following the military coup
Police chief transferred after protesters rally at police station, hang banner calling for monarchy reform
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
CCSA Update: 836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO
“Hundreds” of investors caught in massive Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Alcohol sellers empty kegs of beer outside Health Ministry to protest Covid rules
Police in China bust fake Covid-19 vaccine operation, more than 80 people arrested
3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup
BTS gives city officials an ultimatum: Pay its debt or Skytrain’s Green Line will shut down
Thai Army boss plays down risk of migrant influx following military coup in Myanmar
Thailand likely to have substantial trade losses following Myanmar coup
Johnson & Johnson applies for vaccine registration in Thailand
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business2 days ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
- Business4 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Phuket3 days ago
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
- Visa2 days ago
Visa Emergency Extension extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year