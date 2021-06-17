Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nightlife businesses petition government to reopen, sell alcohol
After more than a year of closures, a coalition of nightlife business representatives is petitioning the government to reopen next month and to lift the alcohol ban. With the support of the Democrat Party deputy leader Prin Phannichphak, who also heads the Modern Business Group, a collection of event organisers, musicians, fitness business reps and entertainment industry reps submitted the petition to the Government House addressed to the Chief of the National Security Council.
The nightlife group is pushing to reopen, complaining that Covid-19 prevention closures have shuttered their businesses for more than 200 days since the pandemic began and have received almost no assistance from the government. Three waves of Covid-19 have brought these industries to their knees, and the Democrat Party deputy leader invited a group of reps from the industries to brainstorm constructive steps they could propose to government leaders.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recognises the situation that nightlife businesses are in, but also insist that the strict regulation has been instrumental in fighting Covid-19 and all relevant agencies agreed and signed off on the closures. They are, however, willing to listen and discuss ways to help the nightlife industry reopen without putting the country at risk of a fourth wave.
The group came up with a list of 8 points in a proposal that they are pushing the CCSA to consider:
1) Rescind the ban on entertainment venues, only keeping high-risk venues closed for a Covid-19 risk assessment and deep cleanings.
2) Reopen nightlife July 1, while requiring them to follow Department of Disease Contnightrol safety measures.
3) Resume alcohol sales in restaurants – the group cites statistics that infections have not been reduced and there’s no indication that alcohol in restaurants causes infections.
4) Reopen entertainment in closed spaces, but with social distancing restrictions.
5) Prioritise nightlife and entertainment employees alongside tourism workers for vaccination.
6) Clarify low-interest loans, debt moratoriums, and financial remedies to keep the industry afloat.
7) Maintain communication between the business sector and the government to consult before any future preventative Covid-19 measures.
8) Request the Ministry of Labor to allow businesses to implement a short-term salary reduction to keep the business alive and avoid layoffs.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Nightlife businesses petition government to reopen, sell alcohol
Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Expats in Phuket without a work permit can register for a Covid-19 vaccine
Tar balls wash ashore on several Phuket beaches
Thailand News Today | Private vaccines, PM promises to re-open Thailand, Phuket Sandbox | June 17
2 dead following truck crash
Outbreaks at factories rise, operators ordered to file Covid risk assessment
Prayut going to Phuket, see if it’s Sandbox ready
Chulabhorn Royal Academy details Sinopharm vaccine insurance
Thai-English auto-translate down on Facebook due to “technical issues”
Top 8 Things to do in Phuket
Famous/infamous murder suspect out on bail wins lottery
Police arrest 2 men for allegedly trying to extort 2 million baht from a man
Electricty outages in Phuket today
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime2 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Bangkok4 days ago
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok