Thailand

Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

6 mins ago

 on 

CCSA / Screenshot

Disease control restrictions are easing nationwide and the colour-coded zoning was recently revised by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The new regulations will go into effect on Monday.

Nationwide, all entertainment and nightlife venues including bars, pubs and nightclubs must remain closed. Face masks are still required to be worn in public.

All zones have limits on the number of people at gatherings. Alcohol sales and consumption is banned at restaurants in “dark red,” “red” and “orange” zones. (See graphic below for a list of provinces by colour-code.)

“Dark red” zones

In “dark red” zones under maximum control, restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services until 11pm, but air-conditioned eateries can only serve at 50% capacity to ensure social distancing. Alcohol sales and consumption is still prohibited at restaurants in “dark red” zones. Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan remain “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control to combat the coronavirus.

Department stores and shopping centres in “dark red” zones can stay open until 9pm. Schools and tutoring centres must remain closed. Outdoor sports fields, as well as sports facilities that are well ventilated, can open, but spectators are not allowed.

“Red” zones

11 provinces, including Chon Buri, are classified as “red” zones under maximum control. Restaurants in “red” zones can stay open until 11pm and the restaurant can operate at capacity. Alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants remain banned. Gatherings with more than 100 people are not allowed.

Schools and tutoring centres can open. Department stores and shopping centres can open as normal, but promotional events are not allowed.

Sports facilities can stay open until 9pm. Spectators are allowed, but only a limited number to ensure social distancing.

“Orange” zones

9 provinces are classified as “orange” controlled areas. Restaurants can open as usual, but alcohol sales and consumption at the eateries are not allowed. Large gatherings are limited to 150 people.

Department stores and shopping centres can open as usuals. Schools and tutoring centres can also open. Sports facilities can open as normal. Spectators are allowed, but only a limited number to ensure social distancing.

“Yellow” zones

The rest of the 53 provinces are classified as “yellow” under maximum surveillance to prevent outbreaks. Large gatherings of more than 200 people are prohibited. Sports facilities can open as normal. Spectators are allowed, but only a limited number to ensure social distancing.

 

Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide | News by Thaiger

SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
