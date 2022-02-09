Scientists in India say they’ve come up with a vaccine against all Covid variants

Indian scientists say they have come up with a vaccine that is effective against all variants of Covid-19… Yes, ALL variants. With new SARS-COV-2 virus versions causing new outbreaks of the highly contagious disease, scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, and Kazi Nazrul University designed a vaccine, which they say, can defend against any potential coronavirus variations.

The scientists believe that their vaccine, AbhiSCoVac, “would be able to generate protective immunity against all six virulent members of the family hCoV-229E, hCoV-HKU1, hCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV as well as SARS-CoV-2.”

The researchers first discovered several common areas in the spike protein of the six distinct viruses, which experience a few changes and thus vary just slightly during the outbreak.

Additionally, the discovered areas of the protein are highly immunogenic, meaning they can generate large levels of immunological memory in the body, which is essential to protect against viruses.

The vaccine was designed by a team of researchers using computational methods. The research has been approved to be published in the Journal of Molecular Liquids. The next step would be to produce the vaccine, followed by a testing period.

