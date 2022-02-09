One Night in Bangkok: Top 5 hotels to wine and dine your dinner date for Valentine’s Day 2022

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, choosing the perfect place to celebrate with your current or soon-to-be significant other can be quite the challenge.

Fortunately, for those living in the Big Mango, there are numerous hotels offering a delectable array of luxurious menus and memorable views — at unforgettable (i.e. exorbitant) prices. So here’s a shortlist of our Top 5 hotels to wine and dine your Valentine in Bangkok 2022.

Editor’s note: Reservations are absolutely recommended. With V-day less than one week away, tables are being booked fast. You’d better call the restaurant today to check availability and make your reservation ASAP.

1. Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

This hotel is turning its rooftop garden into an amazing place for a ‘Valentine’s Dinner Under the Stars’ on the most romantic night of 2022. The four-course meal includes champagne and a breathtaking view of the Bangkok skyline.

Location: 80 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Price: B6,500 per couple

When: February 11 to 14, 6pm-10pm

More info here.

2. St. Regis Hotel

The St. Regis Hotel redefines luxury with its location in the centre of Bangkok overlooking the Royal Sports Club. It has two Valentine’s day offerings for Big Mango love birds.

Location: 159 Rajadamri Road, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok (Google Maps)

VIU

The ‘Epic Valentine’s Dinner Buffet’ includes a live violin performance, an all-you-can-eat buffet, plus classic gifts like a teddy bear and a box of chocolates. Their Boston Lobster Thermidor with pink butter sauce and seared foie gras with triple berry compote will rock your heart-patterned socks off.

Price: B2,500++

When: February 14, 6pm to 10pm

Reservation: Make a reservation here.

The Drawing Room – St. Regis Bar

Reimagine your romance and go back to the drawing room, literally, with the ‘Love Evermore Valentines’s Dinner,’ which will please any couple looking to rekindle their romantic flame. Imagine a five course dinner with a view of the Bangkok skyline. Enjoy a romantic jazz duet with piano and saxophone, while dining at one of the seven exclusive tables. Their A5 Wagyu Tenderloin is grilled to perfection.

Price: B6,800++ per couple

When: February 14, 6pm-10pm

Reservation: Make a reservation here.

3. Kimpton Maa-Lai

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok combines rugged, metropolitan energy with a light-hearted atmosphere and distinctive design to channel the energy of Bangkok. They offer two Valentine’s Day feasts for couples.

Location: 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Stock.Room

Does your love need more colors? Stock Room’s ‘Colour Your Love’ buffet offers fusion and classic meals, with your choice of Thai or Italian dishes. Duck confit foie gras, grilled Kobe beef and rack of lamb are on the menu.

Price: B2,290 per person (buffet & soft drinks) or B3,150 per person (buffet with booze)

When: February 14, 6pm-10:30pm

Menu: View it here.

Ms. Jigger

Choose Ms. Jigger for a special evening of Italian cuisine. The ‘San Valentino’ deal includes a five-course meal as well as ‘Love Therapy’ cards with romantic questions for couples.

Price: B6,599++ per couple

When: Monday, February 14

Menu: More info here.

4. The Okura Prestige

Come dine at one of the hotel’s three fine dining establishments. You’ll find unforgettable flavors and inspired contemporary cuisine, including the Michelin-starred Plate restaurant, French cuisine with a Japanese influence at the Michelin-starred Elements restaurant, and an endless variety of Western and Asian meals at Up & Above.

Location: 57 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok (Google Maps)



Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu

Get ready to “sparkle that magic love dust” at this Michelin-starred restaurant and celebrate your date with a carefully constructed six-course meal.

Price: B6,500 per person

When: Monday, February 14

More info here.

Up & Above Restaurant and Bar

If you prefer to have a four-course meal instead of six, don’t fret, this joint offers lighter meal options.

Price: B2,500 per person

More info here.

5. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Anantara Riverside is a great option for any couple who wants to dine by the Chao Praya River.

Location: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Benihana

If you love steak, teppanyaki or other Japanese delicacies, then come dine at Benihana’s acclaimed ‘Sizzling Sensation.’ Experience authentic Japanese décor and meals cooked right beside your table by highly skilled chefs performing ‘teppanyaki’ style cooking techniques.

Price: B4,990 per couple (with two glasses of wine)

When: February 14, 5pm-10:30pm

Romance on the River

Perhaps there’s no better way to romance your loved one than on Valentine’s Day dinner cruise. Grilled salmon, pork cheek consommé and lobster are among the meals served at the four-course Valentine’s supper, which includes free-flow beer and wine. When your love boat arrives at Anantara, unwind in the riverfront Deluxe Room for a night, then wake up in the morning to a romantic riverside breakfast.

Price: B12,999

More info here.

What’s your take?

Love is in the air in Bangkok, so where would you take your Valentine’s date? Make a move and don’t be slow; let us know down below!