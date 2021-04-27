Officials threaten to prosecute clinics, labs that violate Covid control measures | Thaiger

At least 12 private clinics and laboratories are being threatened with prosecution for failing to comply with Covid-19 control measures. The Department of Health Service Support says the facilities broke the law by failing to report infections and send patients to hospital.

Department boss Thares Krassanairawiwong says a number of complaints have been received about the clinics and labs and a subsequent investigation found they had failed to carry out their obligations in 3 areas. These were a failure to refer infected patients to hospitals, failing to notify health officials of positive cases, and failing to seek approval before advertising their pricing for Covid-19 testing.

“These Covid-19 testing facilities have already been warned so they can correct what they had done wrong or else they will face legal action, which includes a fine and criminal charges.”

Thares says clinics and labs have a duty to refer Covid-19 patients to hospital and to report such cases to the health authorities. He adds that members of the public who are aware of any facilities failing to do so can advise officials by calling the department’s hotline on 1426.

The Bangkok Post reports that there are currently 14 clinics approved for Covid-19 testing services. 11 of those have an arrangement with hospitals for the referral of infected patients, while the other 3 are in the process of signing contracts with hospitals.

In a further warning to medical facilities, the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says hospitals that refuse to admit Covid-19 patients, or those that overcharge for Covid-19 treatment, may face legal action. It’s understood his warning came after a patient complained about a hospital allegedly charging up to 300,000 baht for treatment.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

