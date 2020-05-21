Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening | The Thaiger

Schools are set to open July 1, but it could change if it seems too risky to have students, teachers and parents crowding schools so soon after the country was in the middle of its Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the government is working on getting kids set up with virtual classrooms after glitches in the system and many without access to the learning platforms.

Schools have one of the highest risk of disease transmission, according to Bangkok Post. Inspections are underway to see if schools should reopen in July. Schools in infection-free areas will probably be allowed to reopen first, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

“Students must study online until the pandemic is more under control.”

For now, the government is working on providing 2 million TV signal recievers for its distance learning television, or DLTV, making sure those in remote villages can access the programs. Most students have not been able to tune into the DLTV programs since it went live this week, an Office of Basic Education Commission, or Obec, official told the Bangkok Post. Many children do not have a smartphone or internet access.

The distance learning programs faced criticism after many could not tune in on Monday and after a video of an English lesson with poor pronunciation went viral on the internet.

The education minister told the Post that officials prefer learning in person, but they need to have a plan if it is still to dangerous to open schools in July. Schools were originally going to open in mid-May, but the start date was postponed to July 1.

Incoming international flights remain banned until at least the end of June, leaving some potential foreign English teachers stuck in their home countries and unable to start work.

