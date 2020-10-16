Protests
Bangkok in “State of Emergency” for 1 month, PM warns about possible curfew
For the next month, Bangkok will be in a “State of Emergency” with a ban on public gatherings of more than 5 people. If protests persist and get out of hand, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned today that the government will invoke a nightly curfew, prohibiting people from leaving their homes during certain hours.
It should be said, that even though this decree is now in place it is unlikely to impede any of Bangkok’s day to day traffic and activities and you shouldn’t hesitate to visit the capital if you’re in the country and plans for doing so. We will be able to keep track of any planned protests and keep you alert of any places to avoid.
The order, imposed early Thursday morning at 4am, led to the breaking up of a pro-democracy demonstration by police armed with riot gear. Protesters started at Democracy Monument on Wednesday early afternoon and headed towards Government House to set up camp in an effort to pressure Prayut to resign. More than 20 people have so far been arrested and face charges of violating the emergency decree and holding an illegal demonstration.
In announcement from the cabinet secretariat office, the emergency decree was issued because leaders of the group “Khana Rassadorn 2563,” which means “People’s Party 2020,” violated public gathering related laws and incited unrest, noting the complications during the royal motorcade which was happening along the same route as Wednesday’s protest.
The rally also affected measures to contain the coronavirus, the announcement said, adding that another outbreak would affect the country’s “fragile” economy.
The emergency decree didn’t stop people yesterday. Thousands, possibly 15,000 to 20,000 (there’s no official head count), gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection to continue the protest that had been shut down at the Government House.
Protesters planned to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection again today, but police have blocked the road.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Protests
Bangkok city intersection closed and secured ahead of next rally at 5pm
Police have closed Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong Intersection and Ratchadamri Road, just hours before the next round of anti-government protests were scheduled to begin at 5pm. Ratchadamri Road is being closed all the way to the Pratunam intersection. The closure, on a Friday afternoon, provides the city an additional traffic headache.
The police secured the area just before 2pm today.
Early yesterday morning a State of Emergency was enacted giving police special powers to arrest gatherings of more than 5 and clear “areas” at their discretion. The new edict also gives authorities the power to shut down dissenting media and arrest people making comments “that could affect national security”.
Police allowed a gathering to assemble last night after it was apparent the numbers were swelling way beyond expectations, mostly made up of school and university students, that reached 15,000+, a few more than the new limit of 5 people. Some estimates have placed the numbers upwards of 25,000. No official estimate has been released. The protesters dispersed quietly just after 10pm, vowing to return again today.
The PM, officials, police and protesters, have so far been careful to avoid violence. Apart from a few scuffles and broken barriers, peaceful assembly has been the order of the day.
Meanwhile, contractors who provided PA and sound services for last night’s gathering in Bangkok’s shopping district, have been arrested. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights report that 6 of the crew have been formerly arrested. This, while police threaten to track down and prosecute “every protester” who attended last night’s rally.
A gate leading to the skywalk overlooking the intersection of Ratchadamri and Ploenchit roads was broken down after police locked it to prevent access to the concourse area, fearful that it could have been overloaded with the throngs of protesters.
“Is this a peaceful protest?” Col. Kissana said. “I urge citizens to think about it carefully since they can’t undo their criminal records.”
The seven suspects are being detained at the regional Border Patrol Police headquarters in Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district, where several protest leaders who were arrested in the early hours of Thursday are also being held, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said.
Bangkok
Now they’re coming… Special Tourist Visa flight set for Tuesday – Tourism and Sports Minister
After much confusion and a few apparent ‘misunderstandings’, Chinese tourists on the Special Tourist Visa will actually arrive on October 20 and 26. At least that’s what Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says, according to the Bangkok Post. The first group is said to arrive 4 days from now in Bangkok (if they actually applied for the visa this time).
Reports circulated for weeks about a flight of 120 to 150 tourists set to arrive in Phuket on October 8 from Guangzhou, China. An announcement was made shortly after the flight was due to arrive with Tourism Authority Governor Yuthasak Supasorn saying “administrative issues” had caused the delay.
It was later reported that no one from Guangzhou had actually applied for the visa and it was all just a misunderstanding after the Tourism Authority of Thailand reportedly passed off a list of those “interested” in the visa as actual applications.
This time, the Post is reporting the first group of 120 tourists from Guangzhou will arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday. Another group of 120 tourists, also from Guangzhou, will arrive on October 26, but the Post didn’t say where that flight will land.
It’s apparently the same group that was planned to arrive in Phuket on October 8, but the minister claims the trip was postponed due to the Vegetarian Festival which is planned to run until October 25. Both the Phuket governor and National Security Council secretary general had claimed the festival was the reason for the delayed flight and was intended to ease fears of Covid-19 for the festival-goers coming in from the rest of Thailand.
Even though the new long stay tourist visa is good for 90 days, and can be renewed twice, the tourists will only stay in the country for 30 days, with 14 of those days in quarantine. Phiphat says the Tourism Authority of Thailand will find activities to keep the tourists occupied while in quarantine.
The visitors will be the first international tourists after a 6 month ban to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Thai officials have been discussing plans for months about how to safely reopen borders to revive the country’s economy which is heavily driven by the tourism industry. Officals are now talking about cutting down the mandatory time for quarantine from 14 days to 7 days to help entice people to visit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
2 activists could face life in prison for alleged violations against a royal motorcade
2 pro-democracy activists could face life in prison for alleged intension to harm HM the Queen’s liberty during Wednesday afternoon’s rally in Bangkok, which happened to coincide with the same time and same route as a royal motorcade. The Criminal Court issued the arrest warrants yesterday.
Violence against the Queen or her liberty, in Section 110 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, has a punishment of 16 years to life in prison. The Bangkok Post says the punishment could be more severe if the activists are also found guilty of violating Thailand’s lèse majesté law, Section 112, which has a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Royal Family.
The warrants are issued for pro-democracy activists Ekkachai Hongkangwan and Bunkueanun Paothon. Reports don’t go into detail about what the activists allegedly did to violate the laws, but many protesters got passed security to an area on Phitsanulok Road holding the royal motorcade and were seen holding their hands up in the 3 finger salute, a symbol of defiance against the military-run government.
More than 20 protester arrests
Early the next morning, as protesters were gathered in front of the Government House to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, the prime minister declared a State of Emergency, banning gatherings of more than 5 people. Police dispersed the camp-out protest, which was intended to go on for a few days, and 23 people were arrested with some facing charges of violating the emergency decree and organising illegal demonstrations.
5 activists leaders were arrested. Some say they were denied bail. 2 of the leaders, Arnon Nampa and Prasit Khrutharoj, were sent to Chiang Mai on arrest warrants issued in the northern province. Reports say Arnon faces sedition charges.
High-ranking police officers transferred
3 high-ranking police officers were abruptly transferred after Wednesday’s pro-democracy protest and are being investigated for alleged negligence. Reports do not go into detail about the probe, but Nation Thailand says the order was given by the Royal Thai Police’s newly appointed national police commander, Suwat Jangyodsuk. Nation Thailand says senior officers Somprasong Yentuam, Prasai Jittasonthi and Manop Sukhonthanapat were ordered to step down from their posts.
Continuing protests
Despite the newly imposed emergency decree, thousands gathered yesterday at the busy Ratchaprasong intersection, many protesting the shut down of Wednesday’s protest with the emergency order and the arrest of activists. So many people turned up, that police worried about how much weight the skywalk above the intersection could hold.
The Bangkok Post says protesters will return at 5pm today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Robert Bunker
October 16, 2020 at 4:15 pm
Fantastic job Tu. This will do wonders for the desperately needed economic recovery. Shades of every myopic dictator from Ceaucescu to Gaddafi and Hussain. When dictatorships fail to see the reality staring them in the face the end is close at hand.
Ynwaps
October 16, 2020 at 4:27 pm
We’ll at least there aren’t any tourists left to scare.
Mike White
October 16, 2020 at 4:47 pm
To be extended indefinitely like the emergency decree. Another 2 bit dictator