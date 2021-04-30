Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
Don’t let the decrease in new daily Coronavirus cases mislead you. The number of critical Covid-19 cases and deaths are on the rise and Thailand is far from over the Coronavirus pandemic. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration put out a notice today reminding people that vigilance is still imperative and that people need to follow safety measures and should minimize unnecessary activities like holiday travelling.
The CCSA said that before we celebrate this week’s falling numbers, we need to look at the overall situation. In Bangkok and in Thailand as a whole, the number of new Covid-19 infections reported fell with the passing of each consecutive day. But at the same time, the number of critically sick Covid-19 patients have climbed on each consecutive day of the week. The number of people requiring ventilators mirrored this daily rise in numbers.
|New Thai Covid-19 Cases
|New Bangkok Covid-19 Cases
|Critical Condition Covid-19 Patients
|Covid-19 Patients on Ventilators
|Monday
|628
|169
|Tuesday
|2,174
|993
|695
|199
|Wednesday
|2,001
|830
|786
|230
|Thursday
|1,864
|689
|871
|250
|Friday
|1,579
|417
These crucial statistics point to a crisis as hospitals struggle to provide adequate care for infected patients and the need for Thailand to continue to fight the virus and avoid falling into desperate medical supply and space issues like India.
Another worrisome statistic is the 5-10% infection rate during recent mass testings. Between Apr 5 and 27 Bangkok officials tested 28,022 people and 4.54% of them tested positive for Covid-19. But yesterday, out of 7,330 people checked in mass testing, 5.17% were infected. And in the poor neighbourhoods of Klong Toey district, 9.57% of people tested for Covid-19 had the virus.
Much of the current spread can still be traced back to infections clusters in entertainment venues that proliferated across the country. 7,755 Covid-19 infections, over 6,800 of them in Bangkok, originated from these nightclubs, bars and nightlife hotspots. People travelling to their home towns and back during Songkran helped spread Covid-19 throughout the whole country. With the critical Covid-19 cases on the rise, CCSA implores people to avoid any unnecessary travel to avoid another spread.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s airlines getting airport fee waivers to help with rehabilitation
Thailand’s airlines are getting airport fee waivers to help with rehabilitation efforts until March 31 of next year. The latest aid is part of a slew of measures to boost the aviation industry after Covid-19 left it in shambles. The Civil Aviation Board is also letting the airlines claim refunds for airport fees previously paid before the new measures were enacted. They are also extending the time given to pay bills from 90 days to 180.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to implement the measures quickly but quickly and to work with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He instructed the CAAT to reevaluate safety while promoting air transportation to ready for the nation’s reopening and economic recovery.
The CAAT is also tasked with monitoring the progress of Yala province’s Betong Airport as it prepares to open. The CAAT boosted 8 domestic airlines last month, who were rated as being in critical financial health. The authority said it believed the airlines could survive the tough times and they were not on the brink of bankruptcy. The 8 airlines include Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet, and Thai Smile.
Currently, Thailand is mulling its reopening plans as the third wave of Covid has been the worst yet, causing hospitals to become overwhelmed. Daily infections have been in the thousands, with deaths also mounting daily. Today, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control reports 1,583 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand.
Recently, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was given full control over the handling of the Covid pandemic, causing critics to question whether he could use those powers to increase his authoritarian rule over the Kingdom. Already, he was under scrutiny for the handling of the pandemic, with many blaming the government for the virus’ third wave.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Brazil’s Covid death toll rivalling US
Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll is now rivalling the US as it became the second country to see over 400,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Experts are saying that number is expected to keep surging as the vaccine roll out has been slow to take off, as well as restrictions loosening in recent days.
They also warn that loosening Covid measures will not help slow down Covid-related deaths over the next few months as vaccines cannot be counted on to curb the virus’ spread. Pedro Hallal, an epidemiologist says history is repeating itself. The surge in infections is being attributed to the P.1 coronavirus variant that is believed to be 2.5 times more contagious that the original version.
“Brazil will repeat the same mistake as last year. What will Brazil do now? Go back to easing restrictions and that will stabilise us at 2,000 deaths per day, as if 2,000 deaths from a single disease in 1 day is normal.”
The South American country reported 3,001 deaths just yesterday, raising the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 14,592,886. The recent surge has overwhelmed hospitals, leading to 100,000 deaths in 1 month. Jamal Suleiman, a doctor at the Emilio Ribas Infectology Institute blames the government for Brazil’s virus situation.
“We have reached this number of 400,000 deaths mainly because of the managerial incompetence of this government, led by the president.”
He says President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the severity of the virus since its onset, straying away from imposing strict lockdown measures and mask-wearing, and only recently backing vaccines. Such a complacency to address the virus situation has led to the vaccine rollout to be sluggish, with only around 13% of the population receiving the first dose.
The Health Ministry has appeared to back the claims of low amounts of inoculations by saying that 30% fewer vaccines were received than planned for from January to April of this year. But Bolsonaro maintains that the country must return to normal, citing that the economic hardships for its citizens is equally as detrimental as the pandemic
SOURCE: Reuters
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand seeks rights to produce Favipiravir antiviral drug
With thousands of people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19 and hundreds in critical condition, the Thai government is now seeking the rights to produce the Japanese-made antiviral drug Favipiravir. In Thailand, the drug has been used to treat those infected with Covid-19, typically those with serious conditions.
A very, small portion of Thailand’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and health officials have relied on the antiviral medication during the recent wave of infections, using more than 20,000 pills per day.
Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has been told to seek permission to produce Favipiravir in Thailand, according to deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.
Medical Services Department director-general Somsak Akksilp says the demand for the antiviral drug has spiked since the recent outbreak.
“We stocked about 400,000 pills of Favipiravir at the onset of the current wave… Given that they are being used up fast, the public health minister has instructed the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation to order 500,000 more.”
The Thai government ended up ordering 2 million more pills, which arrived earlier this week. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul another delivery of 1 million pills will arrive in May.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
Thailand’s airlines getting airport fee waivers to help with rehabilitation
Patrol at Thai-Myanmar border arrest more than 200 migrants over the past 4 days
Pickup truck driver swerves into water off Pattaya
Brazil’s Covid death toll rivalling US
Thailand seeks rights to produce Favipiravir antiviral drug
Popular Thai comedian Kom Chauncheun dies of Covid-19
Concerns raised over Thai PM’s new Covid powers
Criminal Court rejects Ratsadon protesters’ bail again
Draft law on NGOs still cause for concern for activism groups
What will be the top spot on MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition?
Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year
US Air Force lands in India with much-needed Covid-19 supplies, other foreign aid on the way
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis