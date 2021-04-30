Thailand
Thailand News Today | ‘Soft’ curfews around the country, Phuket restrictions extended | April 30
Several Thai provinces have introduced nightly ‘soft’ curfews as the fight to curb the spread of Covid continues, all expats living in Thailand are eligible to receive the Covid vaccine, Koh Samui says the island is still pinning its hopes on a July 1 re-opening for vaccinated foreign tourists and Phuket’s governor has extended the Covid restrictions and entry measures until May 12, after they were set to expire at the end of April.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
Don’t let the decrease in new daily Coronavirus cases mislead you. The number of critical Covid-19 cases and deaths are on the rise and Thailand is far from over the Coronavirus pandemic. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration put out a notice today reminding people that vigilance is still imperative and that people need to follow safety measures and should minimize unnecessary activities like holiday travelling.
The CCSA said that before we celebrate this week’s falling numbers, we need to look at the overall situation. In Bangkok and in Thailand as a whole, the number of new Covid-19 infections reported fell with the passing of each consecutive day. But at the same time, the number of critically sick Covid-19 patients have climbed on each consecutive day of the week. The number of people requiring ventilators mirrored this daily rise in numbers.
|New Thai Covid-19 Cases
|New Bangkok Covid-19 Cases
|Critical Condition Covid-19 Patients
|Covid-19 Patients on Ventilators
|Monday
|628
|169
|Tuesday
|2,174
|993
|695
|199
|Wednesday
|2,001
|830
|786
|230
|Thursday
|1,864
|689
|871
|250
|Friday
|1,579
|417
These crucial statistics point to a crisis as hospitals struggle to provide adequate care for infected patients and the need for Thailand to continue to fight the virus and avoid falling into desperate medical supply and space issues like India.
Another worrisome statistic is the 5-10% infection rate during recent mass testings. Between Apr 5 and 27 Bangkok officials tested 28,022 people and 4.54% of them tested positive for Covid-19. But yesterday, out of 7,330 people checked in mass testing, 5.17% were infected. And in the poor neighbourhoods of Klong Toey district, 9.57% of people tested for Covid-19 had the virus.
Much of the current spread can still be traced back to infections clusters in entertainment venues that proliferated across the country. 7,755 Covid-19 infections, over 6,800 of them in Bangkok, originated from these nightclubs, bars and nightlife hotspots. People travelling to their home towns and back during Songkran helped spread Covid-19 throughout the whole country. With the critical Covid-19 cases on the rise, CCSA implores people to avoid any unnecessary travel to avoid another spread.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Patrol at Thai-Myanmar border arrest more than 200 migrants over the past 4 days
More than 200 migrants have been caught illegally crossing the Myanmar border into Kanchanaburi over the past 4 days. Many of the Burmese people detained by border patrol officers say they were coming to Thailand for work and had paid off brokers to set them up with jobs.
Due to the influx of migrants crossing the border, provincial authorities called an urgent meeting with the Thai-Myanmar border committee to come up with a solution. Thailand’s Labour Ministry has also set up 6 teams to handle issues involving cases of migrants working illegally and employers hiring undocumented migrants.
The ministry’s efforts to tackle illegal labour and trafficking are efforts to help contain the spread of Covid-19. The last wave of Covid-19 infections in January and December was concentrated at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, a coastal province southwest of Bangkok, affecting a large migrant population who worked and lived in the area. Some have said the virus may have been imported to Thailand through illegal labour trafficking.
Since the outbreak in Samut Sakhon, shedding light on the large undocumented migrant worker population, the Thai government allowed migrant workers who were living in Thailand to apply for a work permit by February 13.
The ministry is now targeting the employers and stakeholders who are linked to illegal migrant labour as well as migrants who enter and work in Thailand illegally, and migrant workers who have not submitted the required documents for a work permit by the deadline.
Over the past week, there have been numerous reports of migrant arrests at the Thai-Myanmar border. From April 26 to 29, border patrol officers arrested 203 migrants in Kanchanaburi’s Muang and Sai Yok districts. According to the Bangkok Post, all of the migrants were from the Dawei township in Myanmar and they had arranged jobs in Thailand.
Some migrants say they paid a Myanmar job broker 12,000 baht to 15,000 baht to arrange a job and transportation from the border. A guide led them through the forest in Myanmar into Thailand. Some of the migrants waited for 3 nights to be picked up and they ran out of food and water. They were caught by border patrol when they walked down the mountain for more food.
Some say they were going to work in Mahachai area, the epicentre of the last Covid-19 outbreak. Others say they were going to work in Samut Prakan, Ratchaburi and Bangkok.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | National News Bureau of Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pattaya
Pickup truck driver swerves into water off Pattaya
The driver of a pickup truck claims that he swerved to avoid an out-of-nowhere motorbike when his vehicle flew off the road and into the ocean of Jomtien, south of Pattaya, last night. Na Jomtien Police received an accident report around 8 pm last night and went to investigate. The blue pickup truck was asea and taking on water when police arrived. Although the truck was partially submerged, the driver didn’t sustain any injuries in the accident.
The crash occurred near a section of Jomtien Beach where sand expansion projects are in the works, and so the beach was sectioned off. The truck ploughed through several of these dividers for the planned renovation before reaching the shoreline. It hasn’t been confirmed if the driver would be held responsible financially for the damages to these barriers.
Mongkon Paterat, the 38 year old driver of the crashed truck, says that he veered off the road to avoid a motorbike that suddenly appeared in the road directly in front of him. He complained the road in that area was very poorly lit and he could not see any approaching vehicles in the darkness. When an expected motorbike, presumably without a headlight, came into view extremely close and on a collision course with his truck, the driver did the only thing he could do to avoid a catastrophe and swerved hard through the barriers and into the water.
His truck was towed to a local garage for repairs after a water rescue effort that took several hours to remove the truck from the sea. With no cameras in the area and no witnesses to the accident, police have been unable to verify the identity, or even the existence of, the motorbike driver who may have caused the crash.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand News Today | ‘Soft’ curfews around the country, Phuket restrictions extended | April 30
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
Thailand’s airlines getting airport fee waivers to help with rehabilitation
Patrol at Thai-Myanmar border arrest more than 200 migrants over the past 4 days
Pickup truck driver swerves into water off Pattaya
Brazil’s Covid death toll rivalling US
Thailand seeks rights to produce Favipiravir antiviral drug
Popular Thai comedian Kom Chauncheun dies of Covid-19
Concerns raised over Thai PM’s new Covid powers
Criminal Court rejects Ratsadon protesters’ bail again
Draft law on NGOs still cause for concern for activism groups
What will be the top spot on MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition?
Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year
US Air Force lands in India with much-needed Covid-19 supplies, other foreign aid on the way
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis