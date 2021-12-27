Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 2,437 new cases; provincial totals

18 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,598 with 21,504 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,437 new Covid-19 cases and 3,845 recoveries. There are now 34,436 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 18 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,212,407 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,183,544 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 102,681,943 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.

Yesterday, 15,791 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 43,599 received their second dose, and 61,222 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 427
Samut Prakan – 88
Chon Buri – 138
Samut Sakhon – 29
Nonthaburi – 36
Songkhla – 53
Yala – 29
Rayong – 47
Pattani – 35
Pathum Thani – 44

Narathiwat – 17
Ratchaburi – 23
Nakhon Pathom – 11
Chachoengsao – 54
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 150
Saraburi – 39
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 35
Nakhon Ratchasima – 26
Phetchaburi – 6
Tak – 16

Kanchanaburi – 30
Surat Thani – 52
Chanthaburi – 5
Khon Kaen – 96
Ubon Ratchathani – 34
Chiang Mai – 57
Udon Thani – 19
Surin – 7
Buriram – 13
Lop Buri – 40

Sisaket – 26
Prachuap Khiri Khan – 32
Phuket – 38
Sa Kaeo – 5
Prachin Buri – 19
Nakhon Sawan – 30
Suphan Buri – 9
Chumphon – 31
Roi Et – 29
Trang – 56

Maha Sarakham – 13
Ang Thong – 9
Samut Songkhram – 3
Nakhon Nayok – 10
Phetchabun – 19
Chaiyaphum – 4
Ranong – 1
Phatthalung – 51
Kalasin – 43
Krabi – 40

Kamphaeng Phet – 13
Sakon Nakhon – 4
Trat – 1
Phitsanulok – 29
Sukhothai – 3
Yasothon – 6
Satun – 27
Phang Nga – 24
Phichit – 3
Nakhon Phanom – 3

Chiang Rai – 6
Uttaradit – 1
Nong Bua Lam Phu – 3
Nong Khai – 2
Loei – 3
Uthai Thani – 1
Sing Buri – None
Amnat Charoen – None
Lamphun – 5
Lampang – 6

Chai Nat – 3
Nan – 11
Mukdahan – 5
Phayao – 13
Bueng Kan – 5
Phrae – 6
Mae Hong Son – 20

 

Trending