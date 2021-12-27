Connect with us

Phuket

Plans change for 30,000 tourists, European travel firm cancels flights to Phuket

Avatar

Published

 on 

"Sandbox" travellers arrive at Phuket International Airport (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

Following the cancellation of Thailand’s “Test & Go” tourist scheme amidst fear of an Omicron outbreak, the Europe’s largest travel firm TUI Nordic announced it had cancelled scheduled chartered flights to Phuket from December to April next year. Around 30,000 people had plans to travel to the island province.

The head of the Phuket Hotels Association (Kata and Karon), Angkhana Thaneswisetkul, said most visitors were hesitant to visit Thailand after Omicron cases piled up despite the New Year’s holidays, and that some EU nations are already instituting quarantine for returnees from countries with the new variant.

“The announcement came on December 25, a couple of days after the government suspended the Test & Go scheme, which allows registrants to enter Thailand without having to quarantine.”

At the same time, the acting president of the Chon Buri Federation of Tourism Industry, Thanes Supharasahasrangsee, is urging Thailand’s Tourism Authority to turn Pattaya, Koh Samet, and Hua Hin into “sandbox” destinations to keep tourism alive from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many small businesses began to reopen as the government declared a “Test & Go” scheme on November 1. Now they are likely to close down again and shut down permanently, according to Thanes.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
diegogg
2021-12-27 17:52
Amazing how news outlets still talk about the "Test & Go scheme" as a way to enter Thailand without having to quarantine, when the Thailand Pass website explicitly said you need to quarantine for one day.
image
NCC1701A
2021-12-27 17:59
can you imagine going through all this crap just to go to Hua Hin?
image
Nipral
2021-12-27 18:03
De Profundis Thai tourism !!!
image
Cabra
2021-12-27 18:13
If you travel you need to do it on the dips (the last window was November). There has been a lot of overreacting to omicron, and too many variables out of your control.
image
Cathat
2021-12-27 20:24
Hardly surprising given the lack of stability in the system. Package tour operators such as tui can not operate under such conditions.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Worst case Omicron scenario & Tsunami prep dangers
Phuket3 hours ago

Plans change for 30,000 tourists, European travel firm cancels flights to Phuket
Sponsored5 hours ago

Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 2,437 new cases; provincial totals
Singapore5 hours ago

Vaccination required for foreign workers as Singapore tightens restrictions
Singapore6 hours ago

Singapore lifts travel ban for 10 African countries
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Some Tak locals say the deaths of 10 men are related to a ghost looking for a husband
Thailand7 hours ago

Camps set up in Tak for more than 5,000 refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar
World7 hours ago

Christmas and New Year travel woes continue around the world
South8 hours ago

Local mosque leader shot and killed in Pattani
Thailand8 hours ago

17 year old drowns on Christmas while swimming at Southern Thailand beach
Bangkok9 hours ago

Body of a foreign man found in Bangkok canal
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Thai medic says most Omicron cases mild or asymptomatic, expects jump in numbers
Myanmar9 hours ago

UN urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate Christmas Eve massacre
Thailand9 hours ago

Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending