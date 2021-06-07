Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket officals quiet on foreigners being able to register for Covid vaccine
Phuket officials are keeping quiet on foreigners being able to register for the Covid-19 vaccine. 2 weeks prior the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that foreigners could register for a Covid-19 vaccine.
Earlier, Thaiger wrote that many (nationality not specified) who registered for a vaccine had their registration mysteriously canceled.
The “Phuket Must Win” portal has a “Vaccinations for expats or migrant workers” option, but whether it is also accepting unemployed, or retired people is unknown.
The Deputy Director-General of the Department, Natapanu Nopakun, of Information, said on May 21:
Foreigners will be able to register at the hospitals where you have your own health records by using their passport or social security number.
We practice what we preach. No one is safe in Thailand until everyone is safe, everyone is vaccinated.
Phuket officials have issued mercurial statements on expats being able to register for vaccines. At first, they announced that foreigners could register via the portal. They later said that only foreigners who had work permits could register.
In the meantime, foreigners wait with bated breath on whether or not they can get, or register for a vaccine in Phuket.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
9 Comments
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Expats
Mass vaccination campaign starts today, first phase includes foreigners in “at risk” groups
“All foreign nationals on Thai soil are included in the national vaccination programme.”
Thailand’s nationwide mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign officially started today. For foreigners living in Thailand, those who are 60 years old and above as well as those with certain underlying health conditions, will be given priority during this phase of vaccinations.
In Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations said to be of “economic significance,” have already opened up registration for vaccinations for expats who work on the islands in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen to foreign tourists by next month. Many expats who work as English teachers on Koh Samui have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Some say their employer assisted with the registration process.
Thailand first started its Covid-19 immunisation campaign on February 28 with Public Health Minister Anutin Charvarnikul the first in the country to be injected with China’s Sinovac vaccine. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was later administered with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about the Sinovac vaccine for those over 60. The vaccine has since been declared safe and effective for healthy adults over 60 years old. Both are approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation.
Since February 28, more than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid situation report in English. Both the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are being used in Thailand’s immunisation campaign, need 2 doses to be effective against the coronavirus.
With more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine shipped to Thailand and doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by Siam Bioscience now available, Thailand is now accelerating vaccinations. Over just 2 hours this morning, 986 vaccination centers have opened up in Thailand and more than 140,000 people have been inoculated.
Many provinces have already begun public relations campaigns for vaccinations for foreign residents including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Hua Hin, Natapanu says.
“All foreign nationals on Thai soil are included in the national vaccination programme.”
In the current phase of vaccination, those eligible are expats who are 60 years old and above as well as foreigners who have the following underlying health conditions that put that at risk of a severe Covid-19 infection: severe chronic respiratory disease, cancer treated with chemotherapy, 5th stage chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, diabetes and obesity. Those with underlying illnesses will need to provide a copy of their medical records and prescriptions.
To register for a vaccine, Natapanu says foreigners in Bangkok and Chon Buri should visit thethailandintervac.com, which is run by the Department of Disease Control.
The US Embassy in Bangkok recently sent an email to American citizens in Thailand on vaccine registration opening for foreign nationals.
Eligible U.S. citizens should first attempt to register at the hospital at which they have a medical record. If you currently do not have a medical record with a local hospital, the website lists other vaccination locations and their readiness status. U.S. citizens will be able to register online or at a hospital which has your health records by using (1) Thai social security numbers, which are associated with Thai work permits, or (2) your passport.
U.S. citizens should note the following: (1) the vaccination campaign will prioritize vaccinating vulnerable populations (people over the age of 60, frontline healthcare workers, and people living and working in high-risk areas) before expanding to the general public; and (2) the Royal Thai Government is still in the process of obtaining the 40 million doses necessary to meet their 100 million dose goal and distributing these across the country. U.S. citizens may not be able to receive a vaccination immediately after registration.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 2,419 cases and 33 deaths, provincial totals
2,419 new Covid-19 cases and 33 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising Thailand’s cumulative case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 179,516 and the death toll to 1,269. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections, the CCSA has reported a total of 151,023 Covid-19 infections.
Thailand now has 49,101 active Covid-19 cases with clusters of infections primarily at factories in Bangkok as well as prisons and construction sites in Nonthaburi, a suburb just outside the capital. In Pathum Thani, the infections are concentrated at markets. In Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, many infections are at factories.
Out of the new infections reported today, 91 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for the virus.
Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections with 943 Covid-19 cases confirmed today. Since April 1, more than 40,000 cases have been reported in Bangkok. Cases are high in provinces outside of Bangkok with 321 cases reported today in Samut Prakan, 92 in Samut Sakhon and 86 in Nonthaburi.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says a number of cases recently have been detected in those entering Thailand illegally through land borders. He says authorities have tightened border patrol to prevent illegally crossings into the country that could cause more Covid-19 infections.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many who pre-registered for vaccine had their appointments cancelled today
Many people who pre-registered for vaccines got phone calls this morning telling them their appointment was cancelled. New appointments were not provided.
The people that had registered had done so days ahead of time. Lists of recipients were directed to vaccinations sites around Bangkok, before the first day of mass vaccination of Bangkok inhabitants.
Of the planned 800 to 1,000 people that were supposed to receive a vaccination, only 500 were inoculated.
Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Thai media this morning that there are plenty of vaccines for everyone in Thailand. However, he played a bit fast and loose with the timeline of when “everyone” will be able to get vaccinated by not providing a timeline.
He did say that demand for vaccines has outstripped the availability of vaccines.
Currently, Thailand has about 2.6% of its population vaccinated and the department of disease control website that gives the number of people who have been vaccinated has been taken down. According to Reuters, at Thailand’s current rate of vaccinations, it will take 142 days to vaccinate 10% more of the population.
Phuket’s reopening is still set for 3 weeks from this Thursday. Tourist operators have expressed waning confidence in Phuket’s reopening.
James Read
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:51 pm
Us foreigners are so confused.
First the portal is in Thai… how we supposed to read
James Read
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:53 pm
Second,they said go to the hospital where your records.
I went to patong hospital.
They clearly said they are not interested in doing foreigners as they where too busy with Thais.
So I ask what are we to do. ??
Steve369.
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:01 pm
My private hospital is not taking registrations???
Slugger
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:05 pm
Go home and get vaccinated or move to a country that does foreigners, like China.
Dean Millard
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:07 pm
They haven’t enough vaccines period,the Thai government are inept and haven’t a clue
Malc Thai
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:13 pm
I’ve been to 3 hospitals today patong and vichira both said no foreigners went to jungcylon vaccination centre to be told no foreigners! Went to Bangkok hospital they said they not allowed to buy vaccinesand to read the Bangkok hospital website. still same from 4th May.. you can not register for a vaccine in phuket if you are a foreigners but foreigners with a work permit/visa were allowed to and already have received vaccine
but Simon Small says you can !
Hasse
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:19 pm
Isn’t it time for every farang to leave Thailand and that shit country. So hard to get vaccine. So hard with a family visa so you can stay long time without leaving Thailand. Can’t do anything work without visa. Burmese people come take the work from Thai. Can make a much longer list with wrong things from Thailand.
In Philippine can have a year visa for 10 dollar so i think i say goodbye to Thailand
hoare
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:26 pm
it’s the land of lies !
sydneyB
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:01 pm
Disturbingly, Prayat is ‘ruler’ of Thailand and his left hand is unclear what his right hand is doing.
In addition, the amount of vaccines available at the moment is inadequate so they are being rationed.