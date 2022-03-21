Monday Covid Update: 23,441 new cases; provincial totals

88 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,246 with 2,548 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 23,441 new Covid-19 cases and 23,153 recoveries. There are now 240,339 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 46 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,377,410 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,153,975 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 127,383,667 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 23,161 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 12,071 received their second dose, and 57,789 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,128

Bangkok – 2,870

Samut Prakan – 865

Ubon Ratchathani – 272

Phuket – 319

Khon Kaen – 262

Chiang Mai – 420

Nonthaburi – 428

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,625

Rayong – 737

Udon Thani – 327

Buriram – 496

Surat Thani – 257

Maha Sarakham – 141

Nakhon Ratchasima – 437

Pathum Thani – 352

Samut Sakhon – 908

Songkhla – 533

Pattalung – 547

Chachoengsao – 524

Sisaket – 210

Kalasin – 209

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 441

Roi Et – 516

Surin – 296

Nakhon Sawan – 233

Prachin Buri – 206

Nakhon Pathom – 382

Lampang – 141

Pitsanuloak – 154

Saraburi – 208

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 378

Trang – 183

Phang Nga – 87

Chaiyaphum – 104

Tak – 117

Lop Buri – 95

Petchabun – 136

Krabi – 191

Kanchanaburi – 272

Ratchaburi – 519

Chanthaburi – 267

Sakon Nakhon – 185

Nong Kai – 158

Trat – 129

Yasothon – 154

Nan – None

Srakaew – 252

Chumporn – 144

Payao – 33

Nakhon Panom – 58

Mukdaharn – 50

Chiang Rai – 36

Phetchburi – 295

Pattani – 145

Suphan Buri – 362

Kamphaeng Phet – 195

Nakhon Nayok – 31

Satun – 286

Bueng Karn – 118

Amnat Charoen – 87

Yala – 156

Uthai Thani – 73

Mae Hong Son – 29

Loei – 160

Nong Bua Lumphu – 37

Chainat – 9

Pichit – 94

Phrae – 79

Uttaradit – 45

Sukhothai – 116

Narathiwas – 57

Samut Songkhram – 465

Ranong – 218

Lamphun – 2

Ang Thong – 236

Singburi – 70