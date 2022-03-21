Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 23,441 new cases; provincial totals
88 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,246 with 2,548 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 23,441 new Covid-19 cases and 23,153 recoveries. There are now 240,339 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 46 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,377,410 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,153,975 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 127,383,667 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 23,161 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 12,071 received their second dose, and 57,789 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 1,128
Bangkok – 2,870
Samut Prakan – 865
Ubon Ratchathani – 272
Phuket – 319
Khon Kaen – 262
Chiang Mai – 420
Nonthaburi – 428
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,625
Rayong – 737
Udon Thani – 327
Buriram – 496
Surat Thani – 257
Maha Sarakham – 141
Nakhon Ratchasima – 437
Pathum Thani – 352
Samut Sakhon – 908
Songkhla – 533
Pattalung – 547
Chachoengsao – 524
Sisaket – 210
Kalasin – 209
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 441
Roi Et – 516
Surin – 296
Nakhon Sawan – 233
Prachin Buri – 206
Nakhon Pathom – 382
Lampang – 141
Pitsanuloak – 154
Saraburi – 208
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 378
Trang – 183
Phang Nga – 87
Chaiyaphum – 104
Tak – 117
Lop Buri – 95
Petchabun – 136
Krabi – 191
Kanchanaburi – 272
Ratchaburi – 519
Chanthaburi – 267
Sakon Nakhon – 185
Nong Kai – 158
Trat – 129
Yasothon – 154
Nan – None
Srakaew – 252
Chumporn – 144
Payao – 33
Nakhon Panom – 58
Mukdaharn – 50
Chiang Rai – 36
Phetchburi – 295
Pattani – 145
Suphan Buri – 362
Kamphaeng Phet – 195
Nakhon Nayok – 31
Satun – 286
Bueng Karn – 118
Amnat Charoen – 87
Yala – 156
Uthai Thani – 73
Mae Hong Son – 29
Loei – 160
Nong Bua Lumphu – 37
Chainat – 9
Pichit – 94
Phrae – 79
Uttaradit – 45
Sukhothai – 116
Narathiwas – 57
Samut Songkhram – 465
Ranong – 218
Lamphun – 2
Ang Thong – 236
Singburi – 70
