World
Asia News Today | More North Korea missiles, ‘genocide’ in Myanmar
North Korea has conducted another missile launch, this time using a multiple rocket launch system, the latest in a busy time for North Korean missile testers. The statement from the South Korean military didn’t specify how far the rocket got, the direction it was fired, or the exact type of rockets or weapons launched, but said they’re constantly monitoring the current frenzy of launch activity.South Korea’s Yonhap news is reporting North Korea fired four rockets over the span of an hour from South Pyongan province into the sea off the country’s west coast.So far this year, North Korea has conducted 11 launches of intercontinental missile rockets, as it works through North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wish list of strategic weapons laid out last year. Last week, a failed North Korean missile launch resulted in a mid-air explosion that reportedly rained debris near the North Korean capital Pyongyang but no official comment about the failed launch even though it happened near North Korea’s main international airport. A multiple rocket launch system test will be noted as less provocative than a long-range missile launch, but analysts warn that this kind of weapon still poses a major threat to South Korea.
The US has determined that the violence against the Rohingya minority committed by Myanmar’s military in 2017 amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. Over 700,000 of the mostly Muslim Rohingya community have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since 2017 after the brutal military crackdown that is now the subject of a genocide case at the UN’s highest court in The Hague. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will officially announce the decision to designate that crackdown a genocide in remarks at the Holocaust Museum in Washington today, where an exhibit on “Burma’s Path to Genocide” — using Myanmar’s former name — is on display. Blinken announced last year during a visit to Malaysia that the US was looking “very actively” at whether the treatment of the Rohingya might “constitute genocide.”The US State Department released a report in 2018 that detailed violence against the Rohingya in western Rakhine state as “extreme, large-scale, widespread, and seemingly geared toward both terrorising the population and driving out the Rohingya residents.”
The closure of Russian airspace to most international airlines, including just about all the major European carriers, is forcing companies to find alternate routes. For the bulk of flights linking Europe and Southeast Asia that’s a major problem with Russia, the world’s largest country, sitting directly between their departure point and destination. Take Finnair’s flight from Helsinki to Tokyo as an example. In the past the Finnair planes would take off and then veer into Russian airspace for the next 5,000 kilometres.They’d then fly over Mongolia and China, before entering Russia again just north of Vladivostok.
The last part of the journey would be across the Sea of Japan then to Narita Airport in Tokyo… usually just under 9 hours. Now they’ve been forced to take a route straight over the North Pole and then down into Japan… a new journey taking over 13 hours. To make the new route even slightly financially viable Finnair are prioritising cargo and limiting passenger number to just 50. Japan airlines has also bee forced to take the polar route for its European destinations to avoid Russian airspace.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has been forced to rebut a direct comparison between the handling of Hong Kong’s Omicron surge and that of neighbouring Shenzhen province. Shenzhen announced on Sunday night a week-long citywide lockdown for its residents after reporting 66 new infections. Meanwhile Hong Kong has logged 26,908 new infections and 286 Covid-related fatalities today. After the Shenzhen lockdown was announced, photos circulating yesterday showed supermarkets crowded with locals stocking up on food, while some employees headed to their offices to make arrangements to work from home. Shenzhen is home to around 17 million people.Jason Poon Chuk-hung, a chief analyst of Hong Kong Strategic Solutions, says that Shenzhen’s abrupt but organised lockdown was a sharp contrast to the Hong Kong government’s indecisiveness, making pointed remarks about Carrie Lam’s mishandling of the situation. He urged the Hong Kong administration to learn from its northern neighbour to carry out mass testing efficiently when the local daily caseload dropped to three digits, and rebuild district-level aid networks. But Ms. Lam responded by saying that in densely populated Hong Kong, queues during mass testing might spark concern about risks of cross-infection.Millions are now locked down, particularly in north east Chinese cities, as China battles with its largest surge of Covid since the initial outbreak and is facing large scale challenges to its zero Covid policy.
The Covid pandemic has pushed 4.7 million people in Southeast Asia into extreme poverty last year, as 9.3 million jobs disappeared, when compared with a baseline no-Covid scenario. All this contained in a report from the Asian Development Bank, called Southeast Asia: Rising from the Pandemic. The report says that the latest Omicron wave could cut the region’s economic growth by nearly 1% this year. The region’s economic output in 2022 is expected to remain more than 10% below the baseline no-COVID scenario. Among the most affected are unskilled workers and those working in retail and the underground economy, as well as small businesses without a digital presence. The report goes on to claim that the region faces global headwinds, including emerging COVID-19 variants, the tightening of global interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and higher commodity prices and inflation.
MotoGP returned to Indonesia for the first time since 1997 over the weekend but suffered numerous delays due to torrential rain on the Mandalika track around half an hour before the race was due to get underway. Eventually, Miguel Oliveira stormed to victory in the shortened MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo as Marc Marquez was ruled out with a concussion in a nasty warm up crash.Poleman Fabio Quartararo nailed his launch off the start line to grab the lead on his factory Yamaha, with Oliveira slotting into second ahead of Ducati’s Jack Miller and a fast-starting Alex Rins on the Suzuki. But it was Miguel Oliveira who made the best of the damp conditions to win the race.
Plenty of unstable weather around Thailand until at least tomorrow, and thereafter, southern Myanmar will be coping with heavy rains. There’s currently a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, between Thailand and India, slowly moving north-northeast and predicted to make landfall in Myanmar later today and Bangladesh tomorrow. It’s expected to intensify today, reaching cyclone stats and gaining the nae Cyclone Asani. The system is strengthening the southerly and south-easterly winds blowing over the northern, central, eastern and southern regions of Thailand, resulting in more rain, with isolated heavy rain in the northern and central regions, and along the eastern coast of the southern region.
The TMD is warning boats in the Gulf and off the Andaman coast to be aware of the storm and check the weather before heading offshore.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai villagers put up sign told tell an aggressive elephant to go away
Singha Estate to invest B11 billion in projects in 2022, targets hotels and offices
Flash flood warning in Phuket, southern Thailand
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Asia News Today | More North Korea missiles, ‘genocide’ in Myanmar
Monday Covid Update: 23,441 new cases; provincial totals
Nok Air asks for time to promote routes to new Betong airport after cancelling flights
200 crocodiles on sale in Trang, southern Thailand
Thai woman who claims she escaped organ harvesting sentenced to 6 months in prison
Phuket proposes visa and work permit scheme for digital nomads in Thailand
UKRAINE UPDATES: Ukraine won’t surrender Mariupol; Zelensky calls Israeli MPs; 25% of Ukrainians flee home; Pope visits children
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Chiang Rai officials detain 12 Chinese nationals after illegal border crossings
Thailand News Update | SongKran in Thailand for 2022?
Don’t forget about dengue while worrying about Covid – Thai health officials
Health officials express concern over risk to elderly unvaccinated during Songkran
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
Swimming pools built for monkeys in Lop Buri to prevent aggression from heat
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Bar raided in Bangkok’s Nana, woman arrested for alleged child sex trafficking
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go
Official assigned to “investigate” anyone who shares Lisa Blackpink’s whisky ads
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Malaysia1 day ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
- Economy4 days ago
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
- Thailand4 days ago
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
- Songkran2 days ago
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
- Bangkok4 days ago
Carl’s Jr. says goodbye to Thailand, stores in Bangkok and Pattaya close next week
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April