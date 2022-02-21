Monday Covid Update: 18,883 new cases; provincial totals

32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,656 with 958 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 18,883 new Covid-19 cases and 14,914 recoveries. There are now 166,397 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 17 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,731,198 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 507,763 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 121,725,326 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.

Yesterday, 26,544 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 13,130 received their second dose, and 101,987 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 884

Bangkok – 2,753

Samut Prakan – 926

Ubon Ratchathani – 239

Phuket – 628

Khon Kaen – 206

Chiang Mai – 292

Nonthaburi – 852

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 960

Rayong – 475

Udon Thani – 198

Buriram – 421

Surat Thani – 343

Maha Sarakham – 136

Nakhon Ratchasima – 563

Pathum Thani – 421

Samut Sakhon – 280

Songkla – 219

Pattalung – 169

Chachoengsao – 279

Sisaket – 115

Kalasin – 201

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 167

Roi Et – 268

Surin – 382

Nakhon Sawan – 142

Prachin Buri – 180

Nakhon Pathom – 429

Lampang – 111

Pitsanuloak – 124

Saraburi – 232

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 303

Trang – 79

Phang Nga – 87

Chaiyaphum – 218

Tak – 57

Lop Buri – 146

Petchabun – 83

Krabi – 135

Kanchanaburi – 205

Ratchaburi – 349

Chanthaburi – 140

Sakon Nakhon – 70

Nong Kai – 172

Trat – 24

Yasothon – 81

Nan – 70

Srakaew – 77

Chumporn – 166

Payao – 113

Nakhon Panom – 128

Mukdaharn – 77

Chiang Rai – 66

Phetchburi – 172

Pattani – 129

Suphan Buri – 277

Kamphaeng Phet – 177

Nakhon Nayok – 27

Satun – 58

Bueng Karn – 73

Amnat Charoen – 57

Yala – 77

Uthai Thani – 61

Mae Hong Son – 12

Loei – 73

Nong Bua Lumphu – 186

Chainat – 23

Pichit – 49

Phrae – 68

Uttaradit – 198

Sukhothai – 111

Narathiwas – 102

Samut Songkhram – 81

Ranong – 72

Lamphun – 10

Ang Thong – 113

Singburi – 57