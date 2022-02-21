Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 18,883 new cases; provincial totals
32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,656 with 958 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 18,883 new Covid-19 cases and 14,914 recoveries. There are now 166,397 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 17 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,731,198 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 507,763 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 121,725,326 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.
Yesterday, 26,544 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 13,130 received their second dose, and 101,987 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 884
Bangkok – 2,753
Samut Prakan – 926
Ubon Ratchathani – 239
Phuket – 628
Khon Kaen – 206
Chiang Mai – 292
Nonthaburi – 852
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 960
Rayong – 475
Udon Thani – 198
Buriram – 421
Surat Thani – 343
Maha Sarakham – 136
Nakhon Ratchasima – 563
Pathum Thani – 421
Samut Sakhon – 280
Songkla – 219
Pattalung – 169
Chachoengsao – 279
Sisaket – 115
Kalasin – 201
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 167
Roi Et – 268
Surin – 382
Nakhon Sawan – 142
Prachin Buri – 180
Nakhon Pathom – 429
Lampang – 111
Pitsanuloak – 124
Saraburi – 232
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 303
Trang – 79
Phang Nga – 87
Chaiyaphum – 218
Tak – 57
Lop Buri – 146
Petchabun – 83
Krabi – 135
Kanchanaburi – 205
Ratchaburi – 349
Chanthaburi – 140
Sakon Nakhon – 70
Nong Kai – 172
Trat – 24
Yasothon – 81
Nan – 70
Srakaew – 77
Chumporn – 166
Payao – 113
Nakhon Panom – 128
Mukdaharn – 77
Chiang Rai – 66
Phetchburi – 172
Pattani – 129
Suphan Buri – 277
Kamphaeng Phet – 177
Nakhon Nayok – 27
Satun – 58
Bueng Karn – 73
Amnat Charoen – 57
Yala – 77
Uthai Thani – 61
Mae Hong Son – 12
Loei – 73
Nong Bua Lumphu – 186
Chainat – 23
Pichit – 49
Phrae – 68
Uttaradit – 198
Sukhothai – 111
Narathiwas – 102
Samut Songkhram – 81
Ranong – 72
Lamphun – 10
Ang Thong – 113
Singburi – 57
