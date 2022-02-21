Public bus hits motorbike stopped for pedestrians at zebra crossing in Bangkok

A motorbike driver who stopped at a zebra crossing to yield pedestrians the right of way was hit from behind by an oncoming public bus. Thais on social media have been sharing a CCTV video clip of the accident. Pedestrian safety has been in the spotlight in Thailand after the fatal accident last month where a police officer sped and crashed his Ducati motorcycle into an eye doctor, killing her.

On Valentine’s Day, the 37 year old motorbike driver was headed to work when he saw two pedestrians walking on the crosswalk by Paolo Hospital in Bangkok’s Saphan Kwai area and slowed his bike down. Other cars also slowed down and stopped at the crosswalk. A public bus then hit the motorbike driver from behind. The motorbike driver was rushed to the hospital and is in serious condition with back injuries.

Reports in Thai media say the driver from bus No. 29 Hua Lumphong to Rangsit insisted that he tried to stop but couldn’t do so in time, but those who have seen the video say the driver did not appear to even attempt to stop. The driver is now charged with reckless driving causing injury.

His girlfriend also told Thai media that the public bus company and driver haven’t contacted them or shown any responsibility for what had happened, adding that her boyfriend is the only one working to support the family. The girlfriend also told reporters that her boyfriend is always strict with the traffic rules and measures, and he always stops for the pedestrians who cross the road.

The bus driver says the insurance company would pay the compensation. According to the report, the compensation will be discussed at a later time.

SOURCE: Sanook | Matichon