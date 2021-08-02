Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases and 178 deaths
17,970 new Covid-19 cases and 178 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 604,421 confirmed Covid-19 infections. There are now 208,875 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.
Over the past several days, the daily Covid-19 case count has been in the 17,000s and 18,000s. Deaths hit a record high last Saturday with 178 fatalities.
Out of the new cases, 175 were reported in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.
More information will be released this afternoon.
Other updates…
- Tight disease control restrictions for “dark red” zones, including nightly curfews and business closures, have been extended until August 16. Another 16 provinces were added to the list of “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control. Click HERE for a list of provinces by the colour-coded zoning.
- The Ministry of Public Health launched a new website, Expatvac.consular.go.th, for foreign residents in Thailand to register for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. But shortly after the site was launched, some reported a data breach where the site exposed a list of those who had registered through the platform. The site leaked personal information including names, email addresses and registration numbers. Recently, other websites run by government agencies for expats have also had data leaks, including the previous vaccine registration site for expats and the Bangkok Immigration website.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases and 178 deaths
Phuket sealed off from tomorrow in bid to curb virus spread, save sandbox
Bangkok vaccination centres shut down at weekend due to vaccine shortages
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Man falls off 4th story roof only breaking arm and chin
Family finds long lost man after he is rescued from 17 metre well
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
Hua Hin Maya Club execs get 3 months for superspreader event
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
New site for foreigner vaccine; Mor Prom deletes appointments
Facebook fake news post suggesting a coup faces prosecution
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime4 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
- Bangkok4 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”