Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases and 178 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

17,970 new Covid-19 cases and 178 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 604,421 confirmed Covid-19 infections. There are now 208,875 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

Over the past several days, the daily Covid-19 case count has been in the 17,000s and 18,000s. Deaths hit a record high last Saturday with 178 fatalities.

Out of the new cases, 175 were reported in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

More information will be released this afternoon.

Other updates…

  • Tight disease control restrictions for “dark red” zones, including nightly curfews and business closures, have been extended until August 16. Another 16 provinces were added to the list of “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control. Click HERE for a list of provinces by the colour-coded zoning.
  • The Ministry of Public Health launched a new website, Expatvac.consular.go.th, for foreign residents in Thailand to register for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. But shortly after the site was launched, some reported a data breach where the site exposed a list of those who had registered through the platform. The site leaked personal information including names, email addresses and registration numbers. Recently, other websites run by government agencies for expats have also had data leaks, including the previous vaccine registration site for expats and the Bangkok Immigration website.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

