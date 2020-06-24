Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, must track and report customers to government | The Thaiger

Post-Covid nightlife in Thailand is likely to be a bit duller than before, but at least “soapie massage” is back on the menu. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that massage parlours of every description will be allowed to reopen along with bars, pubs and other venues in the next phase of easing restrictions.

But, there will be no dancing allowed outside of table areas and no scantily clad girls flogging beer will greet customers when pubs, bars and nightclubs reopen in July, according to the CCSA. They added that they are relenting and will allow massage parlours to reopen after all.

Spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says no forms of advertising will be allowed inside nightlife venues, including beer “brand girls,” ostensibly to reduce crowding. Among the many new rules, employees won’t be allowed to sit, sing, or dance with customers, and only 5 people will be allowed per table.

He emphasised that alcohol in shared containers like jugs, towers and buckets should be avoided and tables must be at least 2 metres apart or separated by barriers of at least 1.5 metres. Moreover, all venues must have CCTV cameras covering all areas of the venue. (ALL areas?!)

In a move that will likely put off prospective clients, Dr. Taweesilp says sex massage parlours will need to log all visitors onto the government’s Thai Chana tracking system. Other rules include frequent cleaning, temperature screening, wearing a mask, and social distancing. The last 2 could only be dropped when “bathing”.

Considering how few venues appear to be zealously following the rules lately, enforcement of these rules to the full letter of the law is probably dubious. Many bars have fully reopened without such restrictions in place, and the nightclub rules seem unlikely to be enforced beyond the most high-profile venues. The pubs and clubs already have ‘systems’ in place to avoid prying eyes or undue attention.

Dr. Taweesilp says all the rules are still in proposal form, with details to be confirmed after the CCSA meets next Monday. Its Friday meeting was postponed due to PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s commitment to an ASEAN conference.

PHOTO: An alleged photo from an alleged “soapie massage” alleged venue with real alleged hostesses ready to meet alleged customers.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok