Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in

Thailand will begin allowing foreigners to enter the country from July 1, easing the months-long arrival ban. But foreign tourists will still be banned. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that the first group will comprise businessmen and investors on the waiting list, skilled workers, experts, those with Thai families, teachers, students and ‘medical tourist’ patients who have agreed to alternative state quarantine.

The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of the CCSA. Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules. They include about 30,000 expected to arrive for medical and wellness ‘tourism’.

Others are expected to include 15,400 skilled workers and experts, 2,000 teachers, educational personnel and students, 2,000 foreigners with Thai families or with residences in Thailand, and 700 businesspeople and investors. Members of this group have already registered for visits and agreed to quarantine.

Another group to be considered for admission comprises businesspeople and investors who will pay short visits, and guests of the government and governmental organisations. They would be tested for Covid-19 both before and upon arrival, have health insurance and be monitored by medical personnel. Businessmen on short-duration stays may be exempted from quarantine but officials are considering alternative ways to monitor them.

A further group would comprise tourists and travellers arriving under the “travel bubble” scheme, though details for this group have yet to be finalised or the reciprocal ‘bubble’ countries announced.

Medical and wellness tourists will be allowed when health institutions and hospitals are ready and have received the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration certification, which is scheduled to start from July 1. Areas open for this group include Bangkok, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.

Tourists arriving under the travel bubble scheme could be allowed in on August 1 on condition they undergo “Villa Quarantine”, meaning they stay in their accommodation and not travel.

Dr. Taweesilp says the draft measures will be submitted to the CCSA for consideration next Monday.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand