Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Leaked documents suggest the Thai military tried to procure Moderna vaccines for themselves. (via ccnull)

A controversial and unconfirmed leaked document appears to show that the Thai military attempted to get Moderna vaccines for themselves while the rest of Thailand only had access to Sinovac and later AstraZeneca vaccines. The document seems to be of the military requesting a private supply of the Moderna vaccine from the Thai Red Cross for army personnel and their families.

As the Delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant overall strain of Covid-19, the ineffectiveness of Sinovac has come into the spotlight. While mRNA vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer have proven to be effective against various strains of the virus, traditional vaccines like Sinovac have been shown to be far less useful in fighting the spread of the virus, though they do still greatly reduce the chances of death or severe hospitalisation.

Over 800 people have been fully vaccinated with Sinovac and still been diagnosed with Covid-19 after including at least 7 medical staff and hospital workers. The government has recently approved a controversial plan to either mix 1 shot of Sinovac with the second shot of AstraZeneca or provide an AstraZeneca booster shot to those fully vaccinated with Sinovac. This week saw a fatality from someone who was given one shot of each and died the next day.

The public has been furious over the news, calling on the Thai Red Cross to reject the private military request and keep the 1 million Moderna vaccines they are scheduled to receive to be used for frontline and medical workers that need the protection more than others. Anger and frustration have already been long growing at the government’s frequently botched vaccine acquisitions and rollout has left shortages of doses and a complete lack of effective mRNA vaccines. Domestic AstraZeneca production was favoured but is now well behind schedule and cutting its production ability estimates in half, and the government has been criticised for inking yet another deal to bring in more Sinovac vaccines.

The Royal Thai Army said through a spokesperson that they have launched an investigation in the letter, while a well-known military reported called the report “not fake but not official either”. Among the outrage, doctor and celebrity chef Dissakul Prasitruangsuk expressed anger at the military getting free Moderna vaccines on the taxpayers’ baht that others are desperate to pay for in a fiery Twitter post.

“[The military] sent a letter to use the people’s tax money and reap what the people have sown. What will your duties be after getting vaccinated? Dispersing protesters?”

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)28 seconds ago

Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Thailand41 mins ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat arrest drug suspect hiding in jar
Media47 mins ago

19 year old man drowns in a Kanchanaburi river while rescuing his puppy

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand57 mins ago

Online registration site up for interprovincial travel permission
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
Phuket1 hour ago

18 infections today in Phuket creeps closer to 90/week threshold
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

BMA plans to open 53 “community isolation centres”
Thailand2 hours ago

Rural Kanchanaburi students struggle with lessons
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket company plans to pitch “Diving Sandbox” for liveaboard trips
Best of3 hours ago

Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery
Thailand3 hours ago

Baan Kru Ja in Pattaya gets a week’s worth of food
Best of3 hours ago

The 5 Best Sunset Bars in Phuket
Thailand3 hours ago

Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Former Phuket tour guide suspected of drowning in Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending