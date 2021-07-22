Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
A woman with high blood pressure was found dead by her family in her home after the controversial practice of mixing vaccines, receiving one Sinovac vaccine and one AstraZeneca vaccine Monday. The woman from Prachuap Khiri Khan was a 39 year old private tutor before her untimely death. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
The woman and her husband had both originally received a shot of Sinovac to start their Covid-19 inoculation before switching to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine for their second shot. The plan of mixing vaccines has been both lauded as a way to keep those vaccinated with Sinovac to be protected against the Delta variant of Covid-19 and criticised as lacking scientific testing with limited data on possible negative effects.
She had high blood pressure and was on prescribed medication for it, but was told by a doctor at the vaccination centre that getting vaccinated would still be safe. After her death, her husband said he lost all faith in vaccines and in Thailand’s healthcare system.
Her 44 year old husband brought his wife home from Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital Monday and she said she felt tired and needed to get some sleep. He experienced mild side effects himself, just a low fever and a headache. He discovered that she had thrown up several times when he went up to the bedroom to check on her and asked her if she wanted to go to the hospital, but she said she just wanted to sleep it off.
The next day she said she was still ok, just tired and continued to sleep the day away, until 7 pm when her husband became increasingly concerned his wife had slept the entire day. He sent his daughter upstairs to wake her and she came down crying that her mother was unresponsive.
Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi is conducting an autopsy and the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control said no official cause of death has been determined. 2,300 people had received mixed vaccines in Thailand as of last week with no other reported serious side effects, though the mixing was often a result of minor negative side effects from the first vaccine brand. The Public Health Ministry will monitor closely for any more negative reactions to mixed vaccines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best of Phuket’s Boutique & Luxury Hotels
Vaccine Jai program aims to fight Covid-19 related suicide
Parks, hair salons and other additional closures in Bangkok until August 2
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Pay a visit to one of these top hotels in Chiang Rai
4 small earthquakes rattle Kanchanaburi, no injuries reported
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Suphan Buri car accident kills 2, injures 4; all had Covid, 3 knew
315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Bangkok1 day ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones