Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures | The Thaiger

Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures

Maya Taylor

2 hours ago

PHOTO: Camille Brodard on Unsplash
An inspection of Bangkok massage shops has revealed that some premises are being too lax in their implementation of mandatory hygiene measures. The restrictions were introduced by the Government’s Covid-19 task force as massage shops were given the go-ahead to reopen at the beginning of June.

However, checks carried out yesterday at several massage shops in the Bang Sue area of the capital have revealed several infractions, including staff not wearing the required face shields and shops not displaying the QR code customers must use to scan in and out of the premises. The QR code links to the Government’s Thai Chana website, launched to facilitate contact tracing. Many shops were also not carrying out temperature checks, despite a mandatory requirement to prevent customers with a fever from being admitted.

Other rules in place as part of the conditions for reopening include the wearing of masks at all times for both staff and customers, limiting massages to a maximum of 2 hours’ duration, and not permitting customers to wait inside the shop or to arrive without an advance booking.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    sam thompson

    June 8, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Surprise, surprise….not really

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Henry Tan

    June 8, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    The Government must conduct a spot check and persecute these massage parlors if found breaking the infractions. These are precarious areas where the virus can strike again and cause another outbreak, especially when the customers could not be traced when the QR code is not activated. Please lodge a complaint to the relevant authorities to carry out a crackdown on these offenders. Cheers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

