Government outlines new rules as massage parlours reopen for business | The Thaiger

From today, you can once more enjoy a Thai massage, but there are strict conditions attached to the reopening of massage facilities. Suffice to say, it won’t be the same as the massage you had in the past. As the country enters phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, massage parlours are required to register on the Department of Health Service Support website, where they must complete an online self-assessment certificate.

They are also required to keep the department up to date by way of weekly reports on their safety and hygiene protocols. All massage parlours have been issued with a set of rules for both staff and customers. Facilities found to be breaching the conditions of operation will be shut down temporarily. Here are the rules for the “new normal” massage experience…

Guidelines for massage parlours

• Use one entrance only, with space of at least one metre between the reception desk and customers when recording personal details

• Shop operators must have a temperature screening point for both employees and customers

• Shops must provide cloth masks, medical masks, and hand sanitiser containing 70% alcohol

• Everyone in the shop must wear a mask and keep clean

• Follow good health practices issued by the Public Health Ministry

• Massage chairs must be placed at least 1.5 metres apart

• Only one customer per room, but in case of a large room, a folding door or curtain can be installed to separate the room into individual areas

• Provide safe payment options such as online payment

• Prepare and provide clean clothing to customers. When massage is over, the clothing must be removed and cleaned

• Prepare a proper ventilation system

• Employees must change into uniform before providing service

• During service, talk to customers only when necessary

Guidelines for customers…

• Wear a mask throughout the service

• Cooperate for temperature screening and provide true information about personal details

• Clean hands both before and after the service

• Follow the shop’s advice

