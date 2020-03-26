Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

35 mins ago

 on 

Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
PHOTO: Travelfish
A spokesman for the Immigration Bureau says that foreigners living in Thailand are now requested to process their 90 day residence reports via an online platform or by post only. Applicants are usually required to report in person to complete the procedure. The change comes as one metre social distancing has been virtually impossible at immigration offices.

One IB office in Bangkok was so overcrowded yesterday that people were forced to wait in the nearby compound of an abandoned market. The office was serving foreigners trying to renew their visas and migrant workers who are required to process paperwork.

“Up to 1,000 chairs were brought into the IB building and the compound and placed at a safe distance.”

The bureau has extended opening hours (in Bangkok) and will now start work at 7am, but officers say it’s difficult to manage the large numbers of people amid the spread of the virus.

Yesterday’s numbers were greater than Tuesday’s, following the government’s announcement of the emergency decree which made many rush to report to authorities.

Many foreigners want, or are being forced to, stay in Thailand due to flight cancellations and lockdowns in many countries.

The IB has temporarily closed three One Stop Service Centres for migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

Link to Immigration 90 reporting website HERE

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Military checkpoints set up to monitor domestic travel

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Military checkpoints set up to monitor domestic travel
PHOTO: Reuters

Under the state of emergency which went into effect around Thailand last night, the military has set up 357 checkpoints to monitor interprovincial travel in an additional measure to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. A statement said the checkpoints are in response to the PM tasking the military command with supervising security measures.

The checkpoints are manned by soldiers, police and civil servants, checking travellers for symptoms of the virus and behaviour leading to the risk of transmission, according to the statement.

People at risk of infection or transmission will be kept at “appropriate locations.”

In Bangkok the checkpoints are on Chaeng Watthana Road near Klong Prapa canal, Suwinthawong Road, Kanchanaphisek 39 frontage road, Sukhumvit Road at the BTS Bearing station, Rachaphruek Road in Taling Chan district, Suksawat Road under Bhumibol Bridge and Rama II Soi 92 Road.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bank employee tests positive for coronavirus

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Bank employee tests positive for coronavirus
PHOTO: Ari Hills

“The employee is now in hospital and his last day at work was March 23.”

Siam Commerial Bank has announced that one of its temporary employees tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. A spokesman says that the employee worked on the 20th floor of Ari Hill Building on Phaholyothin Road in Bangkok.

After notifying the Ministry of Public Health and the Bank of Thailand, SCB immediately ordered all staff who work on the 19th and 20th floors to stop reporting for work and self-quarantine for 14 days, and to report their health monitoring results periodically.

“We have also closed down the 20th floor and disinfected the area as per Ministry of Public Health’s standards.”

SCB has also reached out to anyone who had contact with the employee in the past week and urges them to follow the self-quarantine practices.

“SCB is committed to the safety of our staff and customers and will use all necessary measures, according to public health standards, to control and prevent the spreading of Covid-19.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

9 Thai airlines stop services during Covid-19 crisis

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

9 Thai airlines stop services during Covid-19 crisis
FILE PHOTO: Twitter@JonathanHead

Yesterday, director general Chula Sukmanop of The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), granted nine airlines permission to halt their flights due to the Covid-19 situation.

Chula says “that the nine airlines that had submitted requests to temporarily halt their operations”.

The airlines are…

Thai Airways International, Thai Smile, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, Nok Scoot and Thai VietJet Air.

“Most airlines want to cancel only some flights and some routes, so we have approved their requests accordingly. However, they must have plans to compensate customers who have already bought their tickets and they must notify the customers of flight cancellations in advance.”

Thai Lion Air had earlier announced that they would suspend all domestic and international flights between March 25 and April 30.

Thai Smile, Thai AirAsia and Bangkok Airways also announced that they would suspend all international flights from March 22 until further notice.

Thai Airways has also announced yesterday that all TG flights to Europe will be suspended from April 1 to May 31, while regional flights, including flights to Singapore would be suspended from March 25 to May 31.

Read MoreHERE

The Ministry of Transport had earlier announced that airlines wishing to cancel their flights due to the Covid-19 crisis, must compensate their customers by refunding the cost of tickets and other related fees. In the case where the customers had bought tickets with cash, the refund transaction must be completed within seven days of the customers submitting their request.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
