New cases in Thailand – 111, pushes total over 1,000 | The Thaiger

Thursday’s total for new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus is out. The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Thailand is now over 1,000. 111 new cases were announced to the media today a spokesperson from the Ministry of Public Health.

The official number of infections in Thailand, at the time of publication (1pm Thai time) is 1,045. The ministry speculated that there is likely to be an exponential rise in new infections across Thailand in the near future.

Across the world today there are now 471,794 cases, a total of 21,297 deaths and 114,703 patients recovered.

Italy will likely surpass China with its total number of cases in the next 24 hours. It already has more than twice the number of deaths as China. Italy has a population of 60 million vs China with nearly 1.4 billion. The US is also recording sharp rises in new cases, along with other European countries.