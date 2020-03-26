Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday) | The Thaiger

Additional measures are being rolled out in Phuket as the Provincial Office refines the local needs to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Some public offices are being closed, or services restricted, including at the Land Transport Office (most expats’ favourite place!).

Dental clinics will be closed but dental clinics within hospitals will remain open.

Finally, the notice lists a number of public spaces which will now be closed, including running areas around dams on the island and the Saphan Hin sports centre.

The notice also lists penalties for people that don’t follow the new guidelines.