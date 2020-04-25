Public health must take priority – Thai PM | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Public health must take priority – Thai PM
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has stressed that public health will take priority when the government makes a decision on Tuesday whether to ease restriction imposed by the Emergency Decree to fight the spread of Covid-19.
At a press briefing at Government House yesterday, Prayut said that although Thailand has, up to now, managed to flatten the infection curve, the nation “cannot afford to lower its guard.”
“What we are concerned about most is people’s health. This will determine what can and cannot be done.”
“If the current restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus are to be safely eased, there must still be some measures in place to prevent a resurgence in infections.”
Nevertheless, the PM emphasised, the government is very concerned about people’s livelihoods, their incomes and other daily activities.
“The government has always had two things in mind during this outbreak. Keeping people healthy is the primary concern, and the secondary concern is to keep the economy running. The government must come up with measures to address these two issues, though it has to spend the money carefully so that it will not be in trouble in the future.”
Prayut says that, while the government is doing everything in its power, it’s open to suggestions and ready to listen to the opinions of those outside the administration.
The PM noted that even though the daily number of new cases has fallen and remains low, this does not mean the country is safe, as the virus has struck more than 200 countries and there remains a risk of new infections from overseas.
“The most important thing is to prevent transmission from abroad and ensure Thais comply with disease control measures, including social distancing.”
He again defended his letters to business leaders asking them to help people affected by the pandemic through assistance projects, and reiterated that he wants to find out how they are helping their employees and get suggestions on how to tackle the economic slowdown caused by the crisis.
He stressed that the government is responsible for sorting out the problem transparently and efficiently.
Also yesterday, firebrand Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that his ministry has forwarded proposed guidelines to the PM on how to proceed if the Emergency Decree expires on April 30. The Security Council will submit a proposal today on the extension of the Decree.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
Officials at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced a colour coding system for Thailand’s 77 provinces, based on the number of Covid-19 cases in each province or how long the province has gone without a new case being reported
According to The Nation Thailand, green provinces, those where no Covid-19 cases have been found, include: Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.
Light green provinces, where no Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 28 days, are: Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, and Udon Thani
Light orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 14 days, are: Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani.
Orange provinces, or those with cases in the past 14 days, are: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Red provinces, where Covid-19 patients have been found in the past seven days, are: Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani, Chumphon.
No colour-coded map is available at this time but The Thaiger will bring you an update as it becomes available.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Thailand
“Healthy stickers” to be required of all Buriram residents starting May 1
Buriram, one of Thailand’s major provinces in the lower northeastern region know as Issan, will soon require residents to carry a “healthy sticker” whenever they go outside. The provincial governor made the announcement yesterday and said the measure will come into effect on May 1. The sticker, to be attached to residents’ ID cards, will be required as a proof of health before entering shops, markets and public venues.
Those who have not travelled outside the province and patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infections are eligible for the stickers. Anyone returning to or entering the province will face quarantine for 14 days before they can receive the blue sticker. They will lose the sticker if they travel outside Buriram.
“As for those traveling outside Buriram province, police and disease-control officials will immediately remove the sticker. and those re-entering Buriram province will have to enter the process of quarantine.”
According to the governor, the province has had 13 coronavirus patients. 10 have recovered from disease and 1 has died so far. With two in hospital, the province is also monitoring 39 people for possible infections.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Thai media are reporting that foreigners, together with their their Thai friends, are doing great work in Chiang Mai to ease the economic hardship felt by many due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
MCOT reports that a group of foreigners as well as Thais outside a shop near the Chang Pheuak gate have been handing out 300 – 400 ready meals and drinks daily.
There were temperature checks and sanitiser gels, and children and adults were patiently waiting in line 2 metres apart.
Local authorities and police were there to help, making sure that regulations were followed.
In another location, on Loi Kroh Road, a foreign restaurant owner with a Thai wife, was handing out meals and fruit juice. Social distancing measures were also in place there.
Thais are also stepping up: professors at Chiang Mai University, led by Phisit Nasee, handed out 200 baht cash donations to migrant workers after they held a collection.
In a similar story, outpourings in the southern province of Phuket have been abundant and forthcoming, as foreign and local pub and restaurant owners in Kamala village hand out hundreds of ready-made meals and bottles of water every day, and find no lack of demand. One group distributed 600 meals on Wednesday and ran out within a couple of hours.
SOURCES: thaivisa | MCOT | The Thaiger
3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours
Attempted murder charge for hit-and-run Mitsubishi driver
Australians and New Zealanders commemorate ANZAC Day with driveway tributes
Thailand’s wildlife is thriving in shutdown, but maybe not for long
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 24
