Grab Food launches ‘contactless delivery’ | The Thaiger

Grab Food launches ‘contactless delivery’
Today, GrabFood has introduced the “contactless delivery” to ensure the hygiene and health of customers during the Covid-19 crisis. Tarin Thaniyavarn of Grab Thailand says, “Grab has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to execute any necessary measures to promote safety standards for everyone involved.”
GrabFood and its restaurant providers have also reevaluated safety guidelines…
- Drivers will be wearing face masks as they follow customers’ directions via an in-app chat as to where to deliver their order.
- Safety guidelines in food preparation and packaging.
- Customers are advised to make payments via GrabPay to reduce the transmission risk.
Drivers will let the customer know when they arrive, place orders where instructed and wait for the customers to come out and collect them. Both parties are to maintain a 2 metre distance.
“If cashless payment isn’t available, the customer should place cash in an envelope and leave it where the order was placed.”
Customers can be assured that every step of food preparation in all partner restaurants is safe and clean.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket immigration offers 30 day extensions for stranded foreigners
“Please, any foreigners coming to the Immigration office must wear face masks. If they don’t have one, they will have to go get one first, then we can talk.”
On Wednesday the Sorts and Tourism Minister said that he’d been discussing the problem of overstaying tourists and visitors, due to a lack of flights or border closures in their home countries, with Thailand’s immigration officials. Now some immigration offices are announcing an official ‘clemency’.
In Phuket, foreigners stranded in Thailand due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak may apply to Phuket Immigration for a 30 day visa extension to avoid the need to travel, thus risking infection and mandatory quarantine if they try and repatriate – the latest information posted in The Phuket News this morning.
The deputy chief of Phuket’s Immigration Department, Udom Thongchin, says that the extensions will be issued both to tourists and foreigners staying on other types of visas.
“It is very difficult for foreigners to leave the country due to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation, and doing so right now risks infection. So we are issuing 30 day extensions in accordance with immigration regulations that allow for such measures during special circumstances, such as an outbreak of disease.”
The extensions will cost the standard 1,900 each. But it’s not quite as simple as all that. Udom said that any foreigners seeking to extend their visas will require a letter from the embassy or consulate of their home country.
“The letter must be from the embassy or consulate requesting that the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau allow the foreigner to stay in the country longer. It must name the foreigner and it must have the sentence that the foreigner ‘is unable to travel due to the COVID-19 coronvirus situation.’ It must be an actual letter, hand over with a copy of their passport at the Phuket Immigration Office during office hours.”
Anyone who has already overstayed but has yet to receive such a letter from their embassy can wait until they have the letter in hand.
“Immigration can wait for this.”
Udom confirmed that foreigners are being turned away from the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town if they do not wear a face mask. He pointed out that his immigration officers wear gloves while interacting with foreigners and handling documents at the office.
“Also, we clean the seat and table every time after people use it.”
At this stage there has been no confirmation of a nation-wide roll out of the ‘clemency’ visa extensions for an estimated 500,000 tourists and visitors stranded in Thailand. We will post more information and confirmations as they come to hand.
Culture clash over foreigners’ refusal to wear face masks
With the rapid rise of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand, more than tripling in the space of a week, a culture clash previously seen in China, is rearing its head in the Land of Smiles. While Thais, even in areas with no infections, consider face masks obligatory and a sign of concern for the welfare of others, many visitors and expats from Western nations shun them. Doctors in Western countries have urged their citizens not to hoard masks or even wear them unless already sick, but to save them for health workers, saying they aren’t helpful and most people are not wearing them properly anyway.
Many Asian doctors have the opposite advice, encouraging the public to wear masks, contradicting Western doctors and claiming that failure to wear them helps spread the virus. China in particular has driven this message strongly to Thai authorities.
China has shown proven results in fighting the virus, and Chinese officials have stated publicly that mandatory masks helped drive this. Masks are sold out at many locations and long lines have been seen across Thailand.
Whichever doctors and advice you follow, the situation has begun to cause tension in Thailand and is likely to get worse as thousands of foreigners decline to wear masks, while thousands of Thai’s grow angry with foreigners and believe they’re spreading the virus by not wearing one.
In Hong Kong, public shaming became normal for expats and tourists seen in public without masks and the hashtag, #weara*******mask went viral, with millions of shares. Hong Kong citizens also strongly believe masks helped stop the virus in the territory and control it better than most. The majority of Thais appear to agree. Photos of foreigners not wearing masks have begun to be shared on social media prompting many to don masks to avoid a cultural conflict, regardless of beliefs on their effectiveness.
Thailand’s volatile public health minister Anutin Chavarnakul made headlines last month when he said on television that foreigners who won’t wear facemasks “should be kicked out” of the country.
7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks
Yesterday, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road, the prosecutor of the Economic and Resource ‘Litigation 2’ filed 7 lawsuits with the court for selling masks at an unreasonably high price. The 7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear following the out break of the Coronavirus.
The defendants’ testimony has been examined and all the defendants have pleaded guilty. The court saw that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Coivid-19 virus crisis to take advantage of the situation. The court found 5 of the defendants guilty for selling overpriced medical masks.
“It is appropriate to punish all five now.”
The court filed all 5 penalties…
- Ms. Umaphon possession of masks and sold over 4,000 pieces. The court sentenced 3 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted the penalty by half and imprisonment for 1 year 6 months.
- Miss Tawao in possession of 750 masks, sentenced to 2 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty therefore commuted the punishment by half to 1 year imprisonment.
- Miss. Nam Fon, in possession of 125 masks, sentenced to 1 year in prison, however defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted half the penalty, the court commuted the sentence for 6 months.
- Mr. Pongphan, in possession of 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 6 month in prison.
- Ms. Napha Isara in possession are 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 1 year in prison.
The penalties for all 5 defendants shall be effective immediately without waiting for parole.
For the 6th defendant, Mrs. Tassaphon, who had 50 masks, and the 7th defendant Ms. Nisara, who has 8 masks, the court sentenced each with 1 year of imprisonment and fined them 50,000 baht. The two defendants pleaded guilty, so the court reduced the penalties by 50%.
