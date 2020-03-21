25 Covid-19 cases awaiting test results in Phuket, 5 cases confirmed yesterday | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
25 Covid-19 cases awaiting test results in Phuket, 5 cases confirmed yesterday
At a tetchy meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee in Phuket Town yesterday, Phuket’s Govenor Phakaphong Tavipatana finally admitted to five cases of Covid-19 on the holiday island, three of them still active. After weeks of obfuscation and denying active cases of the coronavirus in Phuket, the Governor finally came clean after repeated questions from a frustrated Phuket press gallery.
The Governor admitted that there are three infected Danish tourists – a 48 year old father, 39 year old mother and their 7 year old child. He told the media that the Danish family had notified staff at their hotel. They were then transferred to a hospital for testing. The family tested positive for infection from the coronavirus.
The Governor says Phuket health officials went through the process of tracking down and testing everyone the family had come into close contact with.
“Immigration officers, the airport taxi driver, a tuk-tuk driver and staff at the hotel.”
“All those people tested negative for the virus, but have been told to self-monitor their heath for the next 14 days.”
The Phuket Governor also finally admitted previous cases of people in Phuket with Covid-19 that had not been reported to the public, although their cases were tracked in the national Centres for Disease Control in Bangkok.
The other two cases were Chinese tourists from Wuhan at the start of February – a 32 year old woman and a 35 year old man. No further details from the Governor as to when the cases were identified, where they were treated, and if they are still in Phuket. But he did confirm that officials had tracked down people who had been in contact with the Chinese tourists – none of them tested positive.
Governor Pakpong said there had been a total of 519 patients under surveillance since the outbreak.
When asked by a reporter if one of the cases was at the Bangkok Hospital Phuket, the Governor would neither confirm or deny the report. He also took the opportunity to take a swipe at the Phuket media pack attacking them for publishing the information without awaiting a formal announcement from the Governor. He accused the local press of spreading rumours through social media.
Over the past two months Phuket officials have failed to confirm any active cases on the island despite a constant barrage of questions and rumours from Phuket’s media community.
The Governor assured the media yesterday that surveillance and preliminary screening is being stepped up at all land and air borders on the island. The idea of closing Sarisan Bridge, blocking traffic from the mainland into Phuket at the Tha Chat Chai checkpoint, had been discussed by the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee but not implemented.
Yesterday Phuket's main news sources widely reported the 5 cases of Covid-19 in Phuket. The news was reported by The Southern News, Phuket People's Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket.
Thailand
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. Suwannachai Watthaningcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement at today’s press briefing by the Ministry of Public Health. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home, and there has been one death from complications related to the disease.
The 50 new patients include…
• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators
• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues
• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients
• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla
• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England
The remainder were Burmese who had been working in crowded locations.
Around the world, the total number of cases today (as of 1pm Thai time) has reached 245,913 with a major spike in US cases which has now reached 14,366 cases.
SOURCE: Khaosod
SOURCE: Khaosod
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Follow Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand here – live tracker
Understandably residents in Thailand are wanting to know where the current Covid-19 Coronavirus cases are around the Kingdom.
HERE’S an interactive map to follow the cases around the country.
Check todays latest news on the Coronavirus cases in Thailand here…
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
Yesterday’s announcement of 32 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, the most on any single day in Thailand, has been surpassed today with the announcement of 33 new cases for Monday. The total number of infections in Thailand is now 147 people. 36 patients have recovered, 108 are still in hospital and one person has died.
Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from overseas, and people who are closely related to them. The other cases are associated with people already identified as infected by the Covid-19 virus.
Closures
Deputy Thai PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm announced today that the Government will close all state and private universities, schools, international schools and tuition schools, boxing and sports facilities, bars, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.
Other establishments, such as restaurants, stores and shops, will be required to take precautionary steps to stem the virus, such as thermal scanners and the availability of hand sanitisers.
Earlier today, following an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, he approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.
Stage 3 preparations
Dr. Wissanu says the Government is instructing all state, private, local, military and police hospitals to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers have been asked to be on standby for mobilisation if the situation becomes worse.
All ministries and departments have been instructed to arrange staggered working hours. The Government is negotiating with the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand) to organise the postponement of any shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April. They say they will make teleconferencing of these meetings “legal” under the circumstances.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
