Thailand News Today – Friday, March 20, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand News Today – Friday, March 20, 2020
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home.
The 50 new patients include…
• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators
• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues
• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients
• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla
• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England
• Burmese workers who had been working in crowded locations.
World – 247,000+ cases
US – 15,000 cases
Recovered – 88,486
First cases of Covid-19 announced in Phuket
News sources in Phuket have reported 5 cases of Covid-19. The ‘confirmation’ has been reported by in The Southern News, Phuket People’s Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket. Before today the Phuket Governor had not announced any cases on the island. They are reporting that the cases involve 2 Chinese and 3 Danish citizens.
The Centres of Disease Control in Bangkok tried to avoid a full confirmation when asked about the new cases on the southern island. They merely mentioned, without denying the story, that they are awaiting full reports from the local doctors and re-iterated, as they did when another Phuket cases was reported in February, that “they didn’t want to panic people”.
7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks
7 people have been charged and sent to prison over price gouging for selling face masks at highly inflated prices.
7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear last week.
The court found that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Covid-19 virus crisis to take advantage of the situation. The court found 5 of the defendants guilty for selling overpriced medical masks. The other two received reduced sentences and fines.
Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South
It’s hot and smoky up around Chiang Mai and northern areas of the country today.
The Thailand Meteorological Department says that “thermal low still covers upper Thailand and southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East and the Central region”.
Chiang Mai had temperatures reaching 39 degrees today. The mercury has been up near 40 degrees all week. The region’s smoke and smog problem is also ‘hazardous’ today with readings of PM2.5 particulate reaching 438 in some areas, just north of Chiang Mai… that’s WELL into the hazardous zone. The upper safe limit in Thailand, for PM 2.5 particulate is 50.
Chiang Mai listed as the most polluted city in the world again today. Number one by a LONG shot. Yesterday we reported firefighters trying to contain an out-of-control fire on a mountain slope near to the city.
GrabFood has introduced “contactless delivery” for home and office food orders
GrabFood has introduced “contactless delivery” to ensure hygiene and the health of customers and drivers.
Drivers will be wearing face masks as they follow the customer's directions via an in-app chat as to where to deliver their order. They'll let the customer know when they arrive, place the food order where it's wanted and wait for the customer to pick it up. Both parties should maintain a two-metre distance.
Thailand News Today – Thursday, March 19, 2020
60 new cases identified in Thailand today
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, has announced 60 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection. 43 were linked to boxing stadiums, entertainment venues, and religious ceremonies. The latest cases, the most in 24 hours, bring the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 272. Each day this week there have more than 30 new cases identified in Thailand.
Thai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas
There are a growing number of tourists who are becoming stranded in Thailand as their home countries raise the drawbridge and lockdown their borders.
Many European countries have started sealing their borders to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus and other countries, closer to home, are starting to act as well. Last weekend next door Malaysia virtually locked down its borders. Thailand is still allowing tourists and visitors from some countries to arrive.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says they are “seeking a reprieve” for some of the estimated 500,000 tourists who will, at no fault of their own, end up overstaying their tourist visa. He says the request for a temporary “clemency” is for humanitarian purposes.
The Minister noted that many of the stranded tourists are long-stay elderly travellers from Germany, Italy and Russia.
One soldier dead, two injured in southern gunfight
A Thai soldier is dead and two others have been wounded in a gunfight between an army patrol and insurgents in the southern province of Pattani. The clash occurred about noon near Pattani Dam, near the border with Yala, yesterday. A spokesman for the Internal Security Operation Command says the patrol was part of a combined government force operating in the area to force insurgents still in hiding to surrender.
Mother, daughter find a lost lottery ticket. It won the lottery!
A mother and daughter in Thailand’s north eastern province of Udon Thani found a lottery ticket which proved to be worth 6 million baht. They decided to return it to its rightful owner, if they can be found. They found the ticket on the ground outside a convenience store and handed it over to the store manager in case the owner came searching for it.
They found the lottery ticket the day before the bi-weekly draw on Monday. When he realised the ticket was the grand prize winner, the manager handed the ticket over to police.
7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’
BoT demanding Thai banks continue to provide services during disruption
The Bank of Thailand is demanding all Thai financial institutions to continue providing 7 basic financial services, including money withdrawals, fund transfers, deposits, payments, cash management and settlement systems, in an effort to avoid potential Covid-19 related disruption.
Secretary-general of the Thai Bankers Association, Kobsak Duangdee, says after the conference call between all banks and the central bank, they’ve all come to an agreement to guarantee provision of essential banking services.
Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion
Yesterday, the Airports of Thailand board gave initial approval to a master plan for the third-phase development of Don Mueang International airport costing an estimated 39 billion baht. The expansion arrangements includes, increase of the airport’s capacity to 40 million passengers a year (currently 30 million a year), a 3.4 kilometre automated people mover system, new car park buildings and a junction terminal offering retail shop space.
7 swim to Koh Samui to raise marine ecosystem awareness
7 swimmers, including actor and singer Phakhin Khamwilaisak, also know as “Tono”, have begun an 82 kilometre ocean swim for over 18 days to increase public awareness of the environment and the need to reserve Thailand’s marine ecosystem. They are also raising money to buy equipment for hospitals treating rare marine animals. The campaign hopes to raise the profile of the marine ecosystem and the need to stop dumping garbage into the sea.
Director general Sophon Thongdee of ‘Marine and Coastal Resources Department’ together with Surat Thani’s governor Witchawut Jinto launched the campaign “One Man & the Sea’’ at a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province this morning.
The 7 swimmers will stroke their way from the pier to Koh Samui, stopping at 12 small islands, for a distance of 82 kilometres over 18 days, predicting to complete the marathon on April 5.
The 7-member team, who are accompanied by a coach, swam to Koh Likan, a distance of 1.6 kilometres, this morning. It took them about 30 minutes. Today they are heading to Koh Nok Phao, another 6.4 kilometres, and staying overnight on the island, having completed a total of 8 kilometres for the day.
33 year old Tono says he was excited to see pink dolphins swimming near Don Sak pier.
“Almost 100 celebrities had earlier shown interest in taking part, in the mass swimming campaign was cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus.”
On the first day of the campaign, donations quickly reached 1.3 million baht.
Donations can be made via internet banking or by SMS.
ถ่ายทอดสดการว่ายน้ำในช่วงที่สองระยะทาง 2 กิโลเมตรของโครงการ One Man And The Seaหนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วยสดจากเกาะริกัน จ.สุราษฏร์ธานี.ช่องทางบริจาคธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ สาขาเพชรบุรีตัดใหม่ชื่อบัญชี: มูลนิธิบูรณะชนบทแห่งประเทศไทยฯ เพื่อโครงการเทใจ (TRRM FOR TAEJAI)เลขบัญชี 043-272833-9…บริจาคผ่านทาง SMS ครั้งละ 25 บาท พิมพ์ T แล้วส่งมาที่ 4545909 (ทุกเครือข่าย)…ติดตามการถ่ายทอดสดตลอดกิจกรรมได้ทาง เฟซบุ๊กแฟนเพจ "เก็บรักษ์" รวมถึงข้อมูลของโครงการได้ทางอินสตาแกรม "เก็บรักษ์"…#OneManAndTheSea#หนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วย#โลกเปลี่ยนได้เริ่มที่เรา
Posted by เก็บรักษ์ on Thursday, March 19, 2020
Weather
Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South
Thailand’s Meteorological Department says today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while the southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East and the Central region. Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen forecasts below.
Basically, it’s HOT.
The South is currently getting an easterly airflow across the Gulf of Thailand. In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions are forecast, although fewer ‘summer’ thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the South. But from tomorrow until next Monday, upper Thailand will have thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail in some areas.
“People are warned to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations, and farmers should beware of crop damage.”
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 18-27 °C and highs of 38-41 °C.
Northeastern region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 23-27 ℃ and highs of 34-38 .
Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27 °C, highs of 36-40.
Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28 °C, highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-28 ° C, highs of 32-35; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures as low as 23-26 ° C, highs of 35-38; waves a meter high and more than a metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day; lows of 26-27 ° C, highs of 35-37.
Chiang Mai forecast…
Khon Kaen forecast…
