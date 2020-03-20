Thailand News Today – Friday, March 20, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant

Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home.

The 50 new patients include…

• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators

• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues

• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients

• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla

• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England

• Burmese workers who had been working in crowded locations.

World – 247,000+ cases

US – 15,000 cases

Recovered – 88,486

First cases of Covid-19 announced in Phuket

News sources in Phuket have reported 5 cases of Covid-19. The ‘confirmation’ has been reported by in The Southern News, Phuket People’s Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket. Before today the Phuket Governor had not announced any cases on the island. They are reporting that the cases involve 2 Chinese and 3 Danish citizens.

The Centres of Disease Control in Bangkok tried to avoid a full confirmation when asked about the new cases on the southern island. They merely mentioned, without denying the story, that they are awaiting full reports from the local doctors and re-iterated, as they did when another Phuket cases was reported in February, that “they didn’t want to panic people”.

7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks

7 people have been charged and sent to prison over price gouging for selling face masks at highly inflated prices.

7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear last week.

The court found that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Covid-19 virus crisis to take advantage of the situation. The court found 5 of the defendants guilty for selling overpriced medical masks. The other two received reduced sentences and fines.

Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South

It’s hot and smoky up around Chiang Mai and northern areas of the country today.

The Thailand Meteorological Department says that “thermal low still covers upper Thailand and southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East and the Central region”.

Chiang Mai had temperatures reaching 39 degrees today. The mercury has been up near 40 degrees all week. The region’s smoke and smog problem is also ‘hazardous’ today with readings of PM2.5 particulate reaching 438 in some areas, just north of Chiang Mai… that’s WELL into the hazardous zone. The upper safe limit in Thailand, for PM 2.5 particulate is 50.

Chiang Mai listed as the most polluted city in the world again today. Number one by a LONG shot. Yesterday we reported firefighters trying to contain an out-of-control fire on a mountain slope near to the city.

GrabFood has introduced “contactless delivery” for home and office food orders

GrabFood has introduced “contactless delivery” to ensure hygiene and the health of customers and drivers.

Drivers will be wearing face masks as they follow the customer’s directions via an in-app chat as to where to deliver their order. They’ll let the customer know when they arrive, place the food order where it’s wanted and wait for the customer to pick it up. Both parties should maintain a two-metre distance.