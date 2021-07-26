Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government submits proposal to allow department store restaurants to sell food online
Department store restaurants may be allowed to sell food online through a proposal that will be submitted to the CCSA today for approval, says deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul, today.
The spokeswoman says the CCSA’s operation centre decided on July 22 that the Ministry of Public Health should decide on criteria to allow department store restaurants to sell their food online. The decision to make a decision comes as the government acknowledges the hardship restaurants have had to endure under the new restrictions.
The ministry proposes the following for department store restaurants:
- All employees of the restaurants are required to stringently adhere to the DMHT (distancing, mask, hand washing and temperature taking) rules and must work along sectioned routes
- Shopfronts should not be allowed to open
- Anyone who is discovered to have a respiratory problem or has been in close contact with someone infected with Covid must stop working. It is not clear if an employee who tested positive was supposed to keep working prior to this rule
- Department stores should offer a waiting area for people who show up to collect their food. The waiting area needs to be open, well ventilated, uncrowded and DMHT rules must be enforced
- Employees who deliver food to clients in the waiting area must always wear a face mask, social distance themselves from others, keep hand sanitising gel on their person, check temperatures and log in to ThaiChana/MorChana apps. If anyone is discovered to have a respiratory problem or if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive… They must stop working
The deputy Government spokeswoman Traisuree says this proposal for department store restaurants will be submitted to the CCSA. 2 weeks ago, the CCSA clarified what can and what cannot stay open under the new restrictions.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
