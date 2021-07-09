Connect with us

Bangkok

Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ Prayut Chan-o-cha

UPDATE: The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily press briefing has been rescheduled to 4pm today. More details will be reported following the briefing.

Travel restrictions and a nightly curfew will be set in Bangkok and provinces classified as “dark red” zones for the high rates of Covid-19 infections, the government’s news bureau confirmed today.

In this morning’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to impose further restrictions to reduce travel to combat the spread of Covid-19 as the highly transmissible Delta variant becomes more prevalent. The restrictions are set to take effect tomorrow and be in place for at least 14 days, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand. The news bureau adds that Prayut will also waive his salary for the next 3 months.

This is a developing story.

 

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-07-09 13:02
11 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Travel restrictions and a nightly curfew will be set in Bangkok and provinces classified as “dark red” zones for the high rates of Covid-19 infections, the government’s news bureau confirmed today. In this morning’s Centre…
image
Pompies
2021-07-09 14:04
Waive his salary! The nation wants him to wave goodbye.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-07-09 14:13
1 hour ago, gummy said: Of course I suspect that these restrictions, whatever they may be, couldn't possibly be allowed to extend beyond week commencing Sunday the 26th could they ? nudge nudge wink wink , know what I mean…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

