Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces

UPDATE: The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily press briefing has been rescheduled to 4pm today. More details will be reported following the briefing.

Travel restrictions and a nightly curfew will be set in Bangkok and provinces classified as “dark red” zones for the high rates of Covid-19 infections, the government’s news bureau confirmed today.

In this morning’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to impose further restrictions to reduce travel to combat the spread of Covid-19 as the highly transmissible Delta variant becomes more prevalent. The restrictions are set to take effect tomorrow and be in place for at least 14 days, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand. The news bureau adds that Prayut will also waive his salary for the next 3 months.

This is a developing story.

