Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, infecting 176,410 people since April 1, continues to be on a downward trend. Today, 3,058 new Covid-19 cases and 22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the tally since the start of the pandemic to 210,782 total confirmed cases and 1,577 fatalities.

There are now 32,795 active cases in Thailand. The active case count has been declining over the past week as the number of recoveries reported each day continue to exceed the number of

Cases remain high in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of infections, as well as surrounding provinces. Of the cases recorded today by the CCSA, 897 were in Bangkok, 239 in Samut Prakan, 193 in Samut Sakhon, 138 in Nonthaburi, 93 in Pathum Thani, and 88 in Nakhon Pathom.

Out of the new cases, 459 were found in correctional facilities. More than 30,000 inmates at overcrowded prisons across Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent wave of infections.

Vaccine update

7.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28, including 3.1 million doses inoculated in since the nationwide Covid-19 immunisation campaign was launched on June 7. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily CCSA report in English, says “that’s quite good progress.”

“Within 11 days we have jumped the inoculation numbers to 7.2 million now. With the rate that we are going, I believe that we can reach the 10 million doses in the month of June.”

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Vaccine deaths investigation, PM heads to Phuket, BMA extends vendor licences | June 18
Thailand2 hours ago

1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
Drugs2 hours ago

1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Pattaya bars plead for government help
Thailand3 hours ago

Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Transport3 hours ago

Department of Land Transport will reopen, issue licenses
Best of3 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Chiang Mai
Tourism4 hours ago

Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Best of4 hours ago

Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Worker falls off roof in Chon Buri, sustains multiple injuries
Phuket5 hours ago

Talad Kaset market in Phuket reopens
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

PM Prayut tests negative after parliament maid has Covid-19
World5 hours ago

Myanmar: American journalist’s detention extended 2 more weeks
Pollution6 hours ago

Beached sperm whale covered in oil rescued in Phuket
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending