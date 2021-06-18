Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals

Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, infecting 176,410 people since April 1, continues to be on a downward trend. Today, 3,058 new Covid-19 cases and 22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the tally since the start of the pandemic to 210,782 total confirmed cases and 1,577 fatalities.

There are now 32,795 active cases in Thailand. The active case count has been declining over the past week as the number of recoveries reported each day continue to exceed the number of

Cases remain high in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of infections, as well as surrounding provinces. Of the cases recorded today by the CCSA, 897 were in Bangkok, 239 in Samut Prakan, 193 in Samut Sakhon, 138 in Nonthaburi, 93 in Pathum Thani, and 88 in Nakhon Pathom.

Out of the new cases, 459 were found in correctional facilities. More than 30,000 inmates at overcrowded prisons across Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent wave of infections.

Vaccine update

7.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28, including 3.1 million doses inoculated in since the nationwide Covid-19 immunisation campaign was launched on June 7. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily CCSA report in English, says “that’s quite good progress.”

“Within 11 days we have jumped the inoculation numbers to 7.2 million now. With the rate that we are going, I believe that we can reach the 10 million doses in the month of June.”

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates